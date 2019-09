LAMBORGHINI has just released the first images of its new supercar, a hybrid christened “Sian” with a combined power of 819hp, which is a new record for the Italian auto manufacturer.

It will be presented to the public during the International Motor Show Germany (IAA) in Frankfurt, which will take place on Sept 12- 22.

Although built upon the same base as the Lamborghini Aventador, the Sian stands out with its radically different hybrid engine.

Under the bonnet, its V12 engine goes from 770 to 785hp, completed by a small 34hp electric motor, which is powered by a lightweight 48-volt hybrid system.

Lamborghini is merely adopting a solution that has already been implemented throughout the Volkswagen group, notably over at Audi where it has recently been integrated into the remodelled RS 6 Avant, Q7 and SQ7).

The performance can truly be felt, since, according to Lamborghini, the Sian goes from zero to 100 km/h in only 2.8 seconds for a top speed of 350km/h.

Lamborghini has announced that only 63 Sians will be produced – and sold at an as-yet-unknown price.

As far as the Aventador is concerned, its replacement, not slated for release until at least 2021, should be equipped with an even more powerful hybrid V12 engine. – AFP Relaxnews