Logitech G Introduces PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals For Sim Racers

LOGITECH, the well known Swiss computer company computer peripherals, has introduced the PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals under its Logitech G sub-brand which specialises in gaming technologies and gear. These are professional-grade products aimed at professional sim drivers in a sport that had seen rapid growth over the past few years.

The racing wheel and pedals are said to be engineered for the most realistic and immersive racing experience possible with technologies like a new, high-performance Direct Drive engine along with TRUEFORCE feedback technology.

“Fans of our racing wheels and pedals can expect a serious upgrade in realism, performance and control, as well as design and durability,” said Richard Neville, Head of simulation and controllers for Logitech Gaming. “We analyzed everything—from how many gearshifts, turns and impacts it takes, to which materials and components will last through even the most gruelling racing conditions.”

PRO Racing Wheel

The PRO Racing Wheel’s all-new Direct Drive motor is capable of an impressive 11 Nm of force with an incredibly low-latency response. When paired with TRUEFORCE—a Logitech G exclusive, proprietary high-definition force feedback technology—the Direct Drive motor delivers unrivalled racing realism with higher frequencies of response than ever.

As a result, sim racers can now experience in-game physics and audio with much higher levels of precision and near instantaneous feedback, with everything from road conditions to motor vibrations.

Features of the PRO Racing Wheel include an intuitive wheel design with magnetic gearshift paddles that give a realistic, mechanical feel which accurately simulates a professional racing car’s. The paddles deliver excellent tactile response for a variety of racing functions and when configured as a dual-clutch setup, they can provide the perfect advantage when taking off from the starting line.

Alternative configurations include a handbrake and two additional axes, so racers can program paddles as accelerator and brake, affording analogue control for different racers. A redesigned clamping system lets desk-based racers easily mount and remove their wheel while retaining standard bolt holes for those mounting to a racing seat.

The PRO Racing Wheel is available in two versions, one compatible with PC, PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 consoles, and the other compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

PRO Racing Pedals

The PRO Racing Pedals have a realistic load cell brake and can be completely customized to fit the racing set-ups and styles. Key features include Pressure Detection, where the pedals register the force racers apply allowing for improved muscle memory and the perfect amount of braking power. This improves driver feel and delivers a more consistent racing performance.

The pedals can also be customized so that racers can have the best feel of all three pedals. The clutch and throttle pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer using a set of swappable springs and the brake pedal via a selection of elastomers.

The modular design allows each pedal to be moved horizontally. This allows creation of the perfect spacing for individual racers, and removable pedal modules make customization easy.

Lando Norris, one of the drivers of the McLaren F1 team, has tried out the PRO Racing Wheel and had these positive comments to give: “Logitech’s PRO Racing Wheel makes the sim racing experience incredibly realistic. I’m able to feel the conditions of the track and how the car changes during the race, which is game-changing. When using this wheel at home, I feel like I’m right there on track.”

To go on sale globally this month, the PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals have retail prices in Europe of €1,099 (RM4,875) and €349 (RM1,550), respectively.