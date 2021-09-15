///M-alaysia Day campaign

IN conjunction with Malaysia Day, BMW Group Malaysia is revving up the celebration with BMW M with a host of special campaigns to ignite the passion of Malaysians towards their beloved nation.

Company managing director Hans de Visser said: “While we may not be able to replicate the fiery ///Malaysia Day Drive celebrations last year during this time, it does not mean that the celebrations this year are any less significant.

“This year, we are collaborating with our dealerships to bring together fans and enthusiasts in a safe manner to celebrate the passion and resilience for our beloved country.

“Beyond the special campaigns, we hope the 58th Malaysia Day celebration together will give our fans and enthusiasts a meaningful lift as the environment continues on the road to recovery. After all, we too like to associate M for Malaysia!”

Malaysia Day will be a treat for BMW M enthusiasts, who can make use of the special campaigns at selected BMW M dealerships on their favourite BMW M models.

The campaigns will include models such as the BMW M8 Coupe, M8 Gran Coupe, M850i xDrive Coupe, M3 Competition (with Innovation Package), M5 and X4 M Competition – entailing special offers such as tax exemptions, 0% interest rates and attractive trade-in deals.

Revving up celebrations, M customers and fans can look forward to these experiences throughout the week.

Auto Bavaria

Auto Bavaria will be having campaigns and offerings at all its dealerships this Malaysia Day on the BMW M8 Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe and M850i xDrive Coupe.

Ingress Auto Damansara and Puchong

Ingress Auto will be going live with its all-new M configurator this Malaysia Day.

Quill Automobiles Petaling Jaya

Quill Automobiles will be celebrating a special week with the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe which is the highlight of its dealership during the Malaysia Day celebrations.

Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam

Wheelcorp Premium will be focusing its celebrations on the BMW M4 Competition with Innovation Package as well as a special campaign on the flagship M5.

Millennium Welt Seremban

Millennium Welt is celebrating Malaysia Day with the BMW M3 Competition with Innovation Package. Expect a special day and offerings for the premium mid-sized performance saloon.

Seong Hoe Premium Motors Melaka

Seong Hoe Premium Motors will be celebrating Malaysia Day with the BMW M3 Competition with Innovation Package and the M8 Gran Coupe.

Customers and enthusiasts can expect special campaigns and offerings for the stable of M vehicles from the Melaka-based dealership.

Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh and Butterworth

Tian Siang Premium Auto will be celebrating with the BMW X4 M Competition this Malaysia Day.

Regas Premium Group

The East Malaysian BMW M Flagship Dealerships in Sarawak and Sabah will be celebrating Malaysia Day with the BMW X4 M Competition.