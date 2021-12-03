MAN lorries first in Malaysia with Euro 5 engine

MAN Truck & Bus (M) Sdn Bhd recently launched the new MAN Truck Generation, a completely new range of heavy-duty lorries in Malaysia that is oriented towards the changing requirements of the transport industry and sets new standards in key areas such as driver orientation, assistance systems, digital connectivity and reducing the environmental impact.

The lorries come with Euro 5 engines as standard, making MAN Malaysia the first heavy-duty lorry manufacturer in the country to step up and do its part in helping reduce the carbon footprint of the transport and logistics industry.

The launch is timely as the Malaysian government recently announced its desire to attain carbon neutral status by 2050. The Euro 5 engines reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) gas emission through the use of low-sulphur Euro 5 diesel and AdBlue exhaust treatment.

MAN Malaysia is offering five variants of the “TGS” model from the New MAN Truck Generation range that is specified for three main applications:

- 4x2 and 6x2 for haulage/container

- 6x4 for construction and heavy-duty use

- 4x2 and 6x2 with ADR (Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road) specifications.

Prices start from RM340,000 for the standard specifications, excluding SST.

The new MAN TGS comes with two engine options. The 4x2 and 6x2 variants for haulage and transport of dangerous goods are powered by the proven and reliable MAN D20, 10.5-litre, six-cylinder inline Euro 5 diesel engine.

The heavy duty-oriented 6x4 variant has the bigger but equally-efficient 12.4-litre D26 engine. Both are future-proof, featuring Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology to reduce harmful gases released into the atmosphere.

Mated to either engine is a smooth and quiet 12-speed MAN TipMatic intelligent gearbox with advanced software and selectable driving programmes for different applications.

Developed with extensive input from drivers, the New MAN Truck Generation sets new standards in terms of user-friendliness, optimum ergonomics, more intuitive operation, reliable networking with digital devices and applications, optimum space and comfort – all those geared towards needs of the people who spend much of their lives in the vehicles.

Additionally, MAN Telematics, a comprehensively-developed, cloud-based, factory-fitted digitalised maintenance and fleet management system, reduces operating inefficiencies and costs whilst delivering maximum up-time of the new TGS. MAN Malaysia is offering a free two-year subscription with every purchase of the New MAN Truck Generation.

The new TGS is equipped with a host of innovative safety and driver assistance systems to ensure the driver and vehicle complete their business safely. These include:

- Lane departure warning system

- Adaptive cruise control

- Electronic stability programme

- Advanced emergency brake assist.