THE Mazda MX-5 RF has been updated for 2019. It now comes equipped with enhancements to its comfort and convenience as well as improvements in terms of the engine power and torque.

The roadster now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, accessible via its Mazda Connect Infotainment display.

With the ever-increasing popularity of smartphones from Apple and Android, customers can now experience more seamless connectivity – by accessing integrated apps such as Waze/Google Maps, Spotify, and other phone functions (pix, at the end of this article).

In terms of engine improvements, Mazda’s engineers have enriched MX-5’s Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine with goals of improved response, performance, feel and efficiency.

The net results are 181hp at 7,000 rpm – a 17% improvement, 208Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a richer torque curve throughout the MX-5’s entire rev range, and a quicker, more responsive and more engaging car to drive, adhering to Mazda’s unique Jinba Ittai – “horse and ride as one” – engineering philosophy.

Other upgrades include new black-metallic 17-inch wheels across both variants and a newly telescopic steering wheel with 42mm of travel.

By applying the human-centred development philosophy to all kinds of common driving situations, Mazda will continue to pursue the kind of driving joy that allows both the driver and his or her passengers to feel at one with the car.