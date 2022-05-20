“The McLaren Artura, which combines pioneering design, ultra-light engineering and extreme performance derived from an enhanced internal combustion-electric hybrid engine, is set to blaze the trail with class-leading dynamics, response and driver experience,” said McLaren Kuala Lumpur chief operating officer Ravinder Singh.

McLaren’s first series-production high-performance hybrid supercar, it focuses “more than half a century of the company’s racing and road-car experience and expertise into a next-generation supercar that blends ground-breaking technology with McLaren’s dedication to pure driver engagement”.

THE all-new McLaren Artura (pix) was unveiled in Malaysia yesterday, at the McLaren Kuala Lumpur showroom.

The Artura incorporates an all-new 577hp, 120-degree angle, twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine, assisted by a compact 94bhp e-motor.

At just 160kg, the engine weighs 50kg less than a McLaren V8 and is significantly shorter.

The Artura’s combined output of 671hp, 720Nm and 1,498kg weight enables blistering acceleration of zero to 100km/h in 3.0 seconds, zero to 200km/h in 8.3 seconds and zero to 300km/h in 21.5 seconds.

With acceleration figures now verified, the all-new High-Performance Hybrid powertrain in the Artura sets new benchmarks for performance, building on the levels of high-performance hybrid excellence set by the McLaren P1 and the Speedtail Hyper-GT.

The Artura comes with a starting price of RM1,050,000 before tax, with a five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty.