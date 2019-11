MCLAREN Automotive recently opened “McLaren Kuala Lumpur” in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, the brand’s sole retail presence in Malaysia operated by McFarren Supercars. The 420-square metre sales facility allows owners and fans to fully immerse themselves in the world of the iconic automotive and motorsports brand.

It provides the “ultimate” customer experience and offers sales, aftersales, accessories as well as servicing of the full range of McLaren models. On the ground floor, prospective customers are able to customise their McLaren with the interactive car configurator, while a new design feature, the McLaren Window, provides a unique view into the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) back in Woking, England.

McLaren Automotive managing director of Asia Pacific and China George Biggs said: “We are delighted to reveal the new showroom location in Kuala Lumpur as Malaysia remains as an important market for us in Asia Pacific. “Since the production of our first car, the iconic 12C, we have evolved considerably with our multi award-winning range of sports and supercars.

“We have since established three product series with the Ultimate, Super and Sports Series. The outstanding 720S has received phenomenal response globally. “The new McLaren GT represents the latest addition to the model range. It is an exceptionally refined vehicle with class leading elegance and sophistication.

“Designed for clients with a sense of adventure, who are seeking both performance and continent-crossing capability, I’m thrilled to launch the new McLaren GT in Malaysia.” The McLaren product range now includes the McLaren GT which is being unveiled to the Malaysian market in conjunction with the launch of the showroom.

The McLaren GT – unveiled at the showroom in a simple ceremony last Wednesday – complements the current range of McLaren sportscars and supercars offered in Malaysia, which includes the 570S Coupé and Spider, 600LT Coupé and Spider, and the 720S Coupé and Spider. McLaren Kuala Lumpur CEO Roland Chan said: “Having been appointed the sole official importer and accredited retailer for McLaren Automotive, our performance in the last 18 months has been extremely positive. There is tremendous interest in the brand in Malaysia and we have a strong order bank.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with McLaren Automotive to offer a customer-centric retail experience and showcase McLaren’s award-winning range. “McLaren Kuala Lumpur is a 3S facility, this is the first time we have the service centre co-hosted in the same building to provide the seamless service experience to our customers. “Our understanding of the McLaren brand, their cars’ technical content and their emphasis on owner’s experience will allow us to provide an extraordinary level of service. We are confident we will be able to provide a peerless, professional and engaging customer service.”