WITH the commencement of the full Movement Control Order on June 1 nationwide, UMW Toyota Motor has temporarily suspended its sales and manufacturing operations.

“The past few weeks have been challenging for all of us. During these difficult times, we at Toyota and Lexus stand with all of you in solidarity in our fight against the pandemic. We have temporarily shut down our non-essential services,” said company president Ravindran K.

“At the same time, we understand that during this time of uncertainty, we can still be of assistance and support. This is why we continue to be here for vehicle emergencies and breakdown.

“Also, all vehicles purchased from UMW Toyota Motor or our Authorised Dealers with existing warranties that are valid and expiring during this period, will enjoy a 30-day extension calculated from the last day of the MCO.”

The company recently announced that the sale of Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Malaysia continued on an upward trend, registering a combined total of 7,595 units sold in the month of May 2021 or accounting for a 120% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

The volume was largely driven by models such as the Vios saloon which accounted for 32% of sales, followed by the Yaris five-door hatchback (25%) and the Hilux pick-up truck which contributed 21% of the units sold in May 2021.

The growth was a manifestation of restored consumer purchasing confidence and buyers rallying to take advantage of additional savings with the exemption of Sales & Service Taxes that has now been extended until Dec 31.

“We are extremely grateful to the government for taking numerous intervention measures to not only safeguard Malaysians from the threat of the pandemic, but in introducing financial and industrial policies to ensure that the pandemic does not have a too severe impact on the economy. This includes a further extension of the SST exemptions which we believe has and will continue to contribute significantly towards restoring consumer purchasing confidence,” said UMW Toyota Motor deputy chairman Akio Takeyama.

Takeyama added that the impact of the pandemic has been both unpredictable and unprecedented, but the introduction of several new models throughout the year combined with the SST incentives for consumers has helped the local automotive industry to navigate the storm in a position of strength.

Meanwhile, Ravindran said the company will continue to extend service excellence to all customers and continue to introduce numerous sales and after sales initiatives that are designed to assist with savings in these difficult times.

“We are here for you. This is an effort that is not only solely on the shoulders of the Government but it involves everyone and all stakeholders.

“We thank our customers for their continued support and in return, rest assured that we will continue to support you through these challenging times,” he said.