Managing Director of Michelin Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei Pascal Nouvellon said: “The Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV completes our well-established Pilot Sport family with the latest motorsport technologies and intelligent enhancements to provide unlimited driving pleasure in total safety.

“The new tyres feature an improved tread pattern and a new tyre compound for better grip and wet braking – staying true to the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tagline, ‘Out there, you are always in control’.”

Developed with a new compound that incorporates innovative functional elastomers and thin silica, the Pilot Sport 4 SUV places first in a wet handling test held against other premium tyre brands. It took up to 5.06 seconds faster to complete the 1,050 metres track than its competitors*

It also placed first in dry braking with a recorded distance of up to 2.7 metres shorter than competitors**. On wet roads, it braked up to 4.9 metres shorter when new and up to 8.5 metres shorter when worn, against competitors**.

The Pilot Sport 4 SUV sports a new asymmetrical groove design that rigidifies the tread pattern and provides excellent grip during dynamic cornering. A hybrid belt made of aramid and nylon also provides dynamic steering responsiveness and driving precision.