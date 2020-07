MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Malaysia.

The MoU signed by both parties until June 2021 will see a partnership between both companies to develop Safety and Defensive Driving (SDD) training programmes and to share technical knowledge and skills for product development.

The training programmes are designed to identify hazards and take control measures while driving, as well as to acquire proper driving skills and techniques specially designed for MMM corporate customers, while engaging with Mitsubishi cars at their workplace.

It is also a programme recognised by Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Malaysia.

“NIOSH, owned by the Government of Malaysia under the Minister of Human Resources, has been the backbone in carrying out trainings with regards to safety and defensive driving for years,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“Through this partnership, the combination of shared skills, knowledge, expertise and experience between NIOSH and MMM will equip our corporate customers with industry-ready technical skills, as well as reduce the risk of road accidents at their workplace.”

MMM hopes that through this partnership, more health and safety programmes will be developed in accordance with the National Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) policy aimed at protecting workers in a safe and conducive work environment.