Mitsubishi Xpander will be locally-assembled, preview at Mid Valley Megamall now

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) says that the new Mitsubishi Xpander will be locally-assembled in Malaysia, following the company’s recent announcement of launching the seven-seater crossover in Malaysia this year.

“In January 2014, MMM’s first complete knock-down (CKD) model was the ASX compact SUV assembled in Tan Chong Motors Assembly in Segambut. Then in September 2017, MMM locally-assembled our second model which was the Outlander seven-seater SUV in the same plant,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“Now another milestone model for MMM, the new Mitsubishi Xpander, has arrived and will be built to excellence in a new production facility in Pekan, Pahang, by Malaysians incorporating Japanese automotive technology.”