Mitsubishi Xpander will be locally-assembled, preview at Mid Valley Megamall now

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) says that the new Mitsubishi Xpander will be locally-assembled in Malaysia, following the company’s recent announcement of launching the seven-seater crossover in Malaysia this year.
“In January 2014, MMM’s first complete knock-down (CKD) model was the ASX compact SUV assembled in Tan Chong Motors Assembly in Segambut. Then in September 2017, MMM locally-assembled our second model which was the Outlander seven-seater SUV in the same plant,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.
“Now another milestone model for MMM, the new Mitsubishi Xpander, has arrived and will be built to excellence in a new production facility in Pekan, Pahang, by Malaysians incorporating Japanese automotive technology.”
“The Xpander is localised to meet the demands of Malaysian customers. It will be priced competitively to cater for families and adventure-seekers who are looking for a more comfortable and practical seven-seater to make their journeys a more pleasant one. Malaysians can expect to place their bookings soon.”
The plant in Pekan comes with an all-new body welding workshop including new welding equipment. The plant will also come with an advanced painting technology including a 360 degree ED-coating and robotic spray system, to ensure full coverage of corrosive prevention coating and consistent paint finishing on the Xpander’s body.
Last but not least, the Xpander will also go through an all-new tester line to check for all safety functions including Active Stability Control (ASC) system before its final assembly line.
The new Xpander is now open for customers to register for interest at Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s official page at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.my/ .
Customers may catch the teaser display of the new Xpander at Mid Valley Megamall’s centre court (Kuala Lumpur), from today until Sept 13, from 10am until 10pm.