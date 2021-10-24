$!New Land Rover Defender 110: ‘For adventurous hearts, curious minds’

THE new Land Rover Defender 110 was launched on Thursday by Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia. The SUV with one of the most iconic nameplates in the automotive world comes with two choices of powertrains – 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and 3.0-litre MHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicle) six-cylinder petrol engines.

The high performance, 296hp 2.0-litre “Ingenium” engine has a maximum torque of 400Nm at 1,500-4,500rpm, while the more efficient 395hp, 3.0-litre MHEV powertrain, with its conventional twin-scroll turbocharger and an advanced 48-volt electric supercharger, has 550Nm of torque and a zero-to-100km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds. Jaguar Land Rover Ltd says the new Defender is built for adventurous hearts and curious minds, combining off-road ability with toughness to create the ultimate dual-purpose vehicle through delivery of a practical technology and a functional design.

It is fully equipped with the latest innovations and vast improvements, remaining as Land Rover’s toughest and most-capable vehicle built for adventure and exploration of the rugged outdoors. Its chassis and new “D7x” body architecture that is built based on a lightweight aluminium monocoque construction have been engineered to withstand Land Rover’s Extreme Event Test procedure of repeated and sustained impacts, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars.

The Defender’s strong body architecture allows for towing or carrying of heavy loads with a roof rack and tow bar systems and a maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg. Its ultra-strong body is ready for overland adventures, with a maximum static roof load of 300kg. Its new body architecture also allows for 291mm of ground clearance.

With a 3,022mm wheelbase (99mm longer than the Discovery’s), the Defender 110 has a breakover angle of 28 degrees – offering world-class off-road geometry. Its 900mm maximum wading depth is supported by a new “Wade” programme in the “Terrain Response” system, which ensures drivers can wade through deep water with complete confidence.

“Adaptive Dynamics” that is available with the electronic air suspension allows drivers to fine-tune driving characteristics. The system’s adaptive dampers monitor body movements up to 500 times per second and respond almost instantaneously to optimise control and comfort. The air suspension helps transform the 4x4’s on-road handling and supports its all-terrain capability, providing a 75mm off-road ride height lift and supreme ride comfort across all surfaces.

An additional 70mm of lift means the air system can raise the body by a maximum of 145mm when needed, while “Elegant Arrival” automatically lowers the body by 40mm to aid access. Adding to this is a 3D surround camera with new 3D exterior perspectives alongside a 360-degree overhead view, which makes manoeuvring easier, while off-road views, including the innovative ClearSight Ground View, provide drivers with confidence when scaling various terrains.

Land Rover’s innovative ClearSight interior rear-view mirror is another great feature of the Defender. It ensures unobstructed view even if you have tall passengers sitting in the back seat or the cargo area is piled high with camping equipment, furniture or boxes. It uses a rear-mounted camera to display a wide-angle camera view of what’s behind your vehicle right on the rear-view mirror.

A winner of the 2021 World Car Design of the Year, the new Defender has a distinctive silhouette that makes it instantly recognisable, with minimal front and rear overhangs providing excellent approach and departure angles. Its designers have re-envisioned familiar Defender trademarks, giving the 4x4 a purposeful upright stance, Alpine roof lights and a chamfered roofline, while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally mounted spare wheel that made the original so identifiable.

Inside, the highly functional cabin design is marked out by exposed structural elements and 21st century technologies, including a state-of-the-art new Pivi Pro infotainment system that is coupled with the British-based Meridian sound system. Other convenient features include a head-up display and a click-and-go system integrated base unit for the integration of additional accessories should there be a need, for the convenience of second row passengers to hold their bags, laptops or jackets.

The rear loadspace delivers customary Defender practicality with the 110 providing up to 1,075-litres when using the full height. With a generous maximum load volume of up to 2,380 litres and a maximum payload of up to 900kg, the new Defender lives up to the practical heritage of its iconic predecessors. It has the option of five or 5+2 seating, which makes it versatile as a family car or for loading bulky items needed for an adventure.