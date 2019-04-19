$!New Nissan X-Trail Facelift: More features, no price increase

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) has announced the official price for the new Nissan X-Trail Facelift with Advanced Safety Technologies.

The new X-Trail Facelift is offered in four well-equipped variants with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, and all variants are certified Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV).

The variants, their fuel efficiency figures (based on ECE R101 Test Mode), official prices* for Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah & Sarawak are: - X-Trail 2.0L 2WD, 13.4km/litre, RM133,888, RM136,388. - X-Trail 2.0L 2WD MID, 13.4km/litre, RM145,888, RM148,388. - X-Trail 2.5L 4WD, 12.2km/litre, RM153,888, RM156,388. - X-Trail 2.0L Hybrid, 16.1km/litre, RM159,888, RM162,388.

All variants come with five years unlimited mileage warranty (including HEV components and lithium-ion HEV battery). *On-the-road price with 10% sales tax, without insurance and valid for private individual registration. Five contemporary exterior colours are available: Brilliant White, Tungsten Silver, Titanium Olive, Diamond Black and Imperial Umber (new).

A two-year or 40,000km Periodic Maintenance Service (whichever comes first) is offered as part of the launch campaign. Additionally, high trade-in offers are available and the first 500 registered vehicles will also receive an exclusive gift worth RM488.

Members of the public are invited to test drive the new X-Trail Facelift at any Nissan showrooms today. The new X-Trail Facelift is also available for viewing in selected shopping malls from April 17 onward.

At these roadshows, customers can experience the Nissan X-Trail Tech Drive Virtual Reality (VR) application to preview the new X-Trail Facelift with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features.

Nissan X-Trail Nationwide Roadshows schedule (date and venue): - April 17-21: One Utama shopping mall, Petaling Jaya** and Queensbay Mall, Penang**. - April 18-21: Kuantan City Mall. - April 19-21: Paradigm Mall JB, Johor**.