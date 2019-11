KAWASAKI Motors (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (KMSB) on Sunday launched a new product line up with higher grade of lubricant, a year after the company first introduced “Kawasaki Genuine Oil” (KGO).

The launch saw two new products – KGO Torq R7 (4T fully synthetic SAE 10W 40 API SN oil) and KGO Torq R9 (4T fully synthetic SAE 10W 50 API SN oil).

Engineered by renowned Japanese brand Idemitsu, both possess 100% polyalphaolefin (PAO) base oil content. PAO is by far the most common major synthetic base oil used in industrial and automotive lubricants.

PAO’s lubrication properties are chemically designed to withstand high degree of temperature and stress without sacrifice performance of the engine.

KMSB general manager and director Datuk Jeffrey Lim said: “The introduction of KGO Torq R7 and R9 with 100% PAO base oil products are intended to target at customer with higher performance machine and clocking high travelling mileage for each riding destination.

“With the 100% PAO’s content, the viscosity index is relative high and translate into better engine performance with lowest friction to the engine. It’s also offer offers maximum protection to engine by reducing oxidation.

“These two products Fully Synthetic Oil are of superior quality and specially blended formulation that provides maximum engine performance and protection.”

KMSB stated that Kawasaki is providing Kawasaki bike owner better lubricant choices by introducing a premium grade from its existing product line up.

The two new lubricants are specially-blended for higher displacement engine capacity, superior quality and sell at reasonable prices.

The recommended retail price for (one litre) KGO Torq R7 is RM76 per bottle and KGO Torq R9 is RM78 per bottle.