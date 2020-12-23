New online car shopping experience with Honda Malaysia

HONDA Malaysia yesterday announced a new car pre-booking online platform for customers, elevating the “Joy of Buying” and convenience for all Malaysians.

Customers can now pre-book their dream car with a minimum fee of only RM99* in four easy steps at Honda Malaysia’s official website and track the status of their booking from the comforts of their homes.

The pre-booking function is embedded into Honda Malaysia’s official website overall shopping tools which include loan calculator, models comparison and Honda Insurance Plus.

It will also be made available in the HondaTouch application by early next year*.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “This New Car Pre-Booking Online Platform is part of Honda Malaysia’s effort to provide greater accessibility to customers to own a Honda car in this digital era via an online car purchase process.

“It allows Honda customers to stay ahead of the crowd and pre-book their preferred Honda model through a most convenient and user-friendly process which is right at their fingertips, anytime and anywhere.

“The process to pre-book online is stress-free and prioritises ease of experience for customers, as it only requires information from customers and minimal pre-booking fee. Through this online process, we aspire to offer greater convenience and a safe experience for our customers, no matter which part of Malaysia they are at.”

Interested customers can access the new car pre-booking online Platform through a “New Car Pre-Booking” button located within the shopping tools section at Honda Malaysia’s official website either on the homepage or as they enter the specific model page.

Customers will then be guided through the four simple steps, with the first step being to select their participating preferred dealer location nearest to them.

Subsequently, customers will be asked to fill in their details and select the model that interest them along with their preferred variants, colour and accessories.

Next, customers will be provided a page where they can review all information and selection. They can then proceed to make the pre-booking payment in the amount of RM99*.

Finally, a confirmation email with all the necessary information including details of the dealer that received the payment and a reference number will be sent to the customers. Upon submission of the Pre-Booking details, the customers will be contacted by a designated Sales Advisor from the selected dealer within 72 hours*.

The new platform also has a tracking feature where customers can monitor their pre-booking status at the “Track My Pre-Booking” status page.

For more information on the new car pre-booking online platform, customers can call Honda’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020 or to pre-book a car now, customers can log onto “New Car Pre-Booking” site at prebook.honda.com.my in Honda Malaysia’s official website.

*Terms and conditions apply.