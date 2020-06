BMW Group Malaysia this week enhanced the premium ownership experience for its plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) variants for BMW and MINI in Malaysia with its newest PHEV Battery Warranty Programme.

The company has extended its current PHEV battery warranty programme for its BMW and MINI vehicles by an additional two years and 60,000km, bringing the programme to eight years/160,000km (whichever comes first).

The new Battery Warranty Programme is also available as an extension via the BMW and MINI Aftersales Upgrade Programmes for the BMW 330e, X5 xDrive 40e, 530e and MINI Countryman PHEV at RM2,200 as well as the BMW 740Le at RM7,600.

“In light of the current times and the times to come, it is more important than ever for us at BMW Group Malaysia to view our business ecosystem with relevance and the needs of our customers. Our current campaigns for our brands address this, offering our existing and future customers as well as fans of the BMW and MINI brands the very best ownership experiences,” said Harald Hoelzl, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

Hoelzl added that the existing campaigns were created to keep the customer spirit strong during these challenging times with a positive outlook to the times to come after Covid-19.

The PHEV Battery Warranty Programme is available from now until Dec 31. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/BMWMY8YearWarranty.

Exciting financing programmes from BMW Credit Malaysia

Selected models purchased during the campaign period will receive complimentary one-year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance, as well as complimentary one-year BMW Ultimate Protection Programme – including the BMW 740Le.

New owners of the 740Le will also enjoy an attractive cash rebate of RM60,000, a low financing rate of 0.88% with the BMW Straight Line Financing Solution and an automatic entry to the BMW i8 Coupe contest.

Additionally, the 740Le will be equipped with a complimentary BMW i Wallbox Plus and BMW i AC fast charging cable with the BMW i Wallbox Promo.

The new battery warranty programme is also available to the 740Le as an aftersales upgrade package for an additional RM7,600.

New owners will be entitled to additional cash rebates starting from RM5,000 to RM40,000 with their purchase of the 740Le or select BMW 3 Series and 5 Series models. Terms and conditions apply.

#TheJoyToCome

BMW Malaysia also introduced a separate programme of a complimentary three-month instalment plan for select BMW models purchased, with the BMW Straight Line or Easy Drive Financing Solution, between now and June 30.

New owners can also enjoy an attractive financing rate from 0% with this programme.

Cash rebates from RM10,000 to RM30,000 are available, along with complimentary one-year BMW Ultimate Protection Programme for the selected models.

To take advantage of this campaign, new owners need only book with a minimum down payment of 20% on any of the BMW 740Le LCI, X3 xDrive30i Luxury, X1 sDrive20i or select 5 Series and 3 Series models.

Customers may take advantage of the hassle-free online loan application via BMW Engage for the above models via https://www.bmwfs.my/.

Drive home the new BMW i8 Coupe

With an in-showroom purchase of the BMW 740Le, owners automatically stand a chance to be in the running to drive home a brand-new i8 Coupe.

Additionally, purchases of the BMW 530e M Sport, 530e Sport, 840i Gran Coupe M Sport or the X6 xDrive40i M Sport via BMW Shop Online exclusively would entitle potential owners to two entries to the contest.

MINIMISE

The MINIMISE campaign by MINI Malaysia offers an attractive interest rate starting from 0% exclusively for the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid, as well as a cash rebate of RM16,000 and instalment support of RM5,000.

New owners can also expect a complimentary MINI public charging cable, along with a ChargeNow card for complimentary recharging at any of the 309 ChargeNow facilities nationwide for a full year.

The MINIMISE campaign also offers an instalment support of RM3,000 to RM5,000 for a wide range of MINI models, as well as further cash rebates from RM8,000 to RM22,000.

BMW Group Malaysia’s campaign periods run now until June 30. The BMW Shop Online can be visited via http://shop.bmw.com.my/, while the MINI eShop can be accessed via http://www.mini.my/MINIeShop.