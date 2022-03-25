New Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Elegance, R-Line 4Motion: All-rounder that has more to give

‘More space, more performance, more value’

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) recently launched the new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Elegance and R-Line 4Motion, both of which are assembled in Pekan, Pahang. Both SUVs sport a new front that features a redesigned grille, refreshed bumper and sleeker headlamps. Other design upgrades include the signature LED illuminated light strip, the “Tiguan” lettering on the rear and Volkswagen’s new “VW” logo.

New upgrades in the interior include a new generation 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system at the heart of the cockpit that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control, in-built navigation system and more. The multi-function sports steering wheel currently operates through haptic-touch control for seamless connectivity. Buttons and knobs for the air-conditioning panel have also been upgraded.

Additional comforts have been made for the driver and front passenger with the inclusion of active climate seats. These ventilated seats provide cooling or heated options. A luxurious touch that is only found in the R-Line 4Motion is the premium Harman Kardon 480-watt sound system with 10 speakers. The crystal-clear treble and deep, rich bass make for an immersive audio experience, as do the four audio profiles and surround mode.

Driving experience for the Elegance is more dynamic as it comes equipped with driving mode selection. There are four modes – Eco, Normal, Sport or Individual – to suit a driver’s preferences. Safety is prioritised with the inclusion of the Lane Assist system in both models. It will detect if the vehicle drifts into another lane without indication, then gently steers it back. The system recognises road edges and detects kerbs, grass verges and lane markings. Visual and audible warning will be activated after a period of inactivity by the driver.

Aftersales support consists of three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance. Tiguan Allspace key unique selling points LED lighting: The headlamps and taillamps are all LED-powered and there is a wider light distribution suitable for city driving, whilst the high beam provides almost double the brightness in pitch black or poorly-lit areas. The taillamps come with dynamic indicators too.

For added safety in any climate conditions, the headlamps also include an all-weather light system and dynamic cornering light for improved visibility. The taillamp cluster with a distinctive lighting signature puts on a dazzling show (click-clack effect) when the brake is applied. Interior: All seats are wrapped in Vienna leather with the addition of active climate seats for the driver and front passenger. The front seats can be electrically adjusted in 12 ways.

Another new feature is the redesigned gear shifter. Gear positions are shown on the interface with illumination to highlight which gear is engaged. It is easy to grip and handle. Connectivity: A new and improved 11.7-inch digital cockpit offers crisp and clear screen, thanks to a high-resolution colour thin-film transistor (TFT) display like that of a premium smartphone.

Infotainment system for both models is the same, except that the R-Line 4Motion has an Off-road display to showcase data relevant to this driving mode. A 30-colour ambient lighting system sets the tone with light strips extending across the doors, creating a contemporary and personalised atmosphere to suit any driving modes, occasions or moods.

Comfort, convenience: The three-zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with various modes and Air Care function ensures a pleasant and comfortable ride for all passengers. New to the list is the Easy Open and Easy Close feature. Designed with convenience in mind, it provides hands-free opening and delayed boot closing.

Safety: Key safety features include six airbags (seven for the R-Line 4Motion), electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system and brake assist, multi-collision braking system, intelligent crash response system and electronic parking brake. Lane assist and driver alert systems are standard for both models, whereas the the R-Line 4Motion has hill-descent control system. Colours: Atlantic Blue, Oryx White, Deep Black, Platinum Grey and Pyrite Silver.

Elegance unique selling points Design: The Elegance stands out with numerous chrome elements on the exterior, “Allspace” specific side trim and standard silver-painted side mirrors. It stands on 18-inch Frankfurt alloy wheels. Performance: Offering power and efficiency, the Elegance has a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with a six-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG) producing 148hp and 250Nm of torque. Fuel consumption is approximately 7.7 litres per 100km. Price: RM174,745.68 with the current sales tax exemption.

R-Line 4Motion unique selling points Design: R-Line styling can be seen in the front and rear bumpers, roof spoiler and side trims. Nineteen-inch Valencia alloy wheels complete the look. The interior is distinguished by the R-Line styling, as well as decorative trims in Carbon Grey. Performance: The R-Line 4Motion is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed DSG, producing 217hp and 350Nm of torque. Power is transferred via a 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) system for better traction and control.