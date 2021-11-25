$!New Volvo Trucks

VOLVO Trucks Malaysia recently introduced four new lorry models (pix), built with a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity, to the Malaysian market. The four are Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX, which are now enhanced with innovations that demonstrate and present the highest levels of standard in safety, productivity, fuel efficiency and driver focus.

Volvo Malaysia Sdn Bhd managing director Anthony O’Connell stated that the new models were developed with the driver in mind – making them safer, more efficient and more attractive working tools for qualified drivers – as good drivers ultimately contribute to business productivity.

“We understand the various challenges faced by our customers and finding or retaining good, qualified drivers is one of them. For this reason and more, our new truck range has been developed with the driver’s environment in focus – in an effort to further increase safety, productivity and uptime. Our aim is to be our customers’ best business partner by making them even more competitive and help them attract the best drivers in an increasingly tough market The various lorry models in Volvo Trucks' range are available with many different cab models and can be optimised for a wide range of applications. All the new models come with the Volvo Connect system as an option, which will be made available for customers in Malaysia very soon. Volvo Connect is a new customer portal with various digital services and connectivity functions combined into one, single interface, making it easier to access information, news and functions that are essential for running an efficient daily business.