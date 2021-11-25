$!New Volvo Trucks

VOLVO Trucks Malaysia recently introduced four new lorry models (pix), built with a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity, to the Malaysian market.
The four are Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX, which are now enhanced with innovations that demonstrate and present the highest levels of standard in safety, productivity, fuel efficiency and driver focus.
Volvo Malaysia Sdn Bhd managing director Anthony O’Connell stated that the new models were developed with the driver in mind – making them safer, more efficient and more attractive working tools for qualified drivers – as good drivers ultimately contribute to business productivity.
“We understand the various challenges faced by our customers and finding or retaining good, qualified drivers is one of them. For this reason and more, our new truck range has been developed with the driver’s environment in focus – in an effort to further increase safety, productivity and uptime. Our aim is to be our customers’ best business partner by making them even more competitive and help them attract the best drivers in an increasingly tough market
The various lorry models in Volvo Trucks' range are available with many different cab models and can be optimised for a wide range of applications.
All the new models come with the Volvo Connect system as an option, which will be made available for customers in Malaysia very soon. Volvo Connect is a new customer portal with various digital services and connectivity functions combined into one, single interface, making it easier to access information, news and functions that are essential for running an efficient daily business.
Once available, Volvo Connect will comprise Dynafleet, a newly updated version of Volvo Trucks’ fleet management system; Service Planning, an application for viewing scheduled services and maintenance; Data Access, a new service that allows vehicle data to be stored and accessed via the cloud; Dynafleet Safety Service, an application designed to track and identify critical safety indicators such as harsh braking and seat belt use, which can then be used for driver coaching and training; Vehicle Status, a service for tracking key components in the vehicle and identifying potential faults either for immediate repair or for the vehicle’s next service.
Customer test drives of the new trucks will be available at various dealerships such as Prai, Ipoh, Kuantan and Johor from January 2022 onwards. The first truck is expected to be delivered to the first Malaysian customer in January next year.