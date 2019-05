PERODUA is taking its child car seat safety campaign initiative to the next level ahead of the mandatory usage of child seats in vehicles beginning 2020.

“The general lack of compliance by Malaysian motorists with regard to child car seat usage is frightening to say the least, as children are the most vulnerable occupants in a moving vehicle,” said Perodua Auto Corporation Sdn Bhd vice-president Datuk Ahmad Suhaimi Hashim, who is also chairman of the Perodua Safety Committee.

In October 2017, Perodua launched a slew of long-term safety campaigns aimed at all road users, particularly its customers, on the importance of using turn signals, wearing seat belts, not using mobile devices while driving and restraining children in child seats.

It also launched its GearUp Isofix child car seats in two models – the Infant Seat and the Toddler Seat.

The Infant Seat is designed for infants weighing up to 13kg and is available in red or grey.

Meanwhile, the Toddler Seat is for children weighing 9-36kg and is offered in red or black.

Perodua will run targeted educational, awareness and promotional campaigns throughout Ramadan on the importance of using child car seats, especially on the balik kampung jaunt in the run-up to Raya, Ahmad Suhaimi said.