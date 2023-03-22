Petrol Station Owner Fined RM40,000 For Allowing Singaporean Car To Fuel Up On RON95

A petrol station operator was fined RM40,000 after he admitted that he allowed a vehicle with a foreign registration number plate to fuel up on RON95 petrol four years ago.

This case is recorded as the first of it’s kind involving a owner who is charged with the offence involved.

Phan Chib Chan, 59, pleaded guilty of his wrongdoings when his offence was read to him in Mandarin in front of Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

According to the facts, Phan was said to have made the offence at his petrol station located at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Susur 4 Johor Bahru on 13 May 2019 around 10:40am.

Phan had allowed a Singapore registered BMW to fill up 54 liters of RON95 petrol worth RM114.30.

He had violated Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and Raja Nor Iklas told the court that Phan had been previously been given a compound notice for a similar offence.

Phan Chib Chan was represented by lawyer Lim Chon Sin.