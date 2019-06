IF it isn’t enough that Isuzu vehicles save owners lots of money with their durable, reliable and fuel efficient running, Isuzu Malaysia is giving away cash to Isuzu D-Max owners who have proven beyond doubt just how dependable their pick-up trucks truly are.

Isuzu Malaysia is eager to reach out to D-Max owners who have clocked considerable mileage in their vehicles, and wants to reward the top drivers through the Super Mileage Challenge.

Owners simply need to submit their details online by July 31 to stand a chance of winning a RM15,000 grand prize.

Company chief operations officer Masayuki Suzuki says: “Most Isuzu users are generally high mileage drivers, reaping the benefits of their vehicle’s low running cost and dependable performance.

“It is not unusual for many of them to clock hundreds of kilometers per week. We are keen to meet such owners to learn just how their Isuzu trucks have supported them in their commutes.”

The contest is open to both individual and corporate owners who have clocked a minimum of 200,000km in their vehicles.

Through a QR code or from the Isuzu Malaysia homepage, owners can follow the simple instructions to upload proof of their mileage and the condition of their vehicles.

At the end of the challenge period, the owners who have clocked the highest verified mileage will be taking home prizes worth more than RM38,888.

The homepage also carries the current front-runners in the contest and outlines the competition’s terms and conditions.

Isuzu D-Max owners should visit https://isuzumalaysia.net or their Facebook page for participation details.