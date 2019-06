PETRONAS now has the “ROVR”, the first mobile refuelling service in the country. “ROVR’s innovative service allows for a seamless and safe refuelling experience for both commercial and everyday drivers, beyond conventional petrol stations,” says Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB). ROVR has been serving commercial customers (B2B) since its pilot in October 2018, and has since delivered over 1 million litres of fuel. It is now ready to cater to more B2B customers nationwide with the introduction of more ROVR lorries. End-consumers (B2C) will soon be able to experience this innovative solution as ROVR will be delivering the latest Petronas Primax95 with Pro-Drive (pix, below) at high-traffic hotspots, widening PDB’s coverage area beyond the extensive network of PETRONAS stations nationwide.

ROVR B2C 3,000-litre lorry.

PDB managing director and CEO of PDB Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin said: “At PDB, we invest heavily in understanding the customer journey and we address the frictions in their daily lives by offering progressive solutions. “ROVR provides a new refuelling experience, and we are excited to have our customers be the first in Malaysia to experience this. “We have received positive feedback from our B2B customers and we are ready to cater to more. “We want our customers to move like never before as we continue to deliver a seamless and frictionless customer experience.” ROVR provides scheduled deliveries of Petronas Dynamic Diesel to B2B customers, providing a hassle-free experience in the logistical management of the fleet. This also allows for the refuelling process to take place at the customers’ convenience on their premises. Transport company Landbridge Haulage (M) Sdn Bhd is pleased with the new offering from PDB. Its chief financial officer Sua Hee Yuan said: “It is not easy for our large lorries to navigate on roads, and some stations set a limitation on large commercial vehicles.

A ROVR B2B 4,000-litre lorry refuelling a Landbridge Haulage (M) Sdn Byhd lorry.

“With ROVR, we just schedule for fuel deliveries, and ROVR lorries and Rangers will show up for our drivers to refuel without the need to leave the yard or take a detour. “This definitely eases logistical planning, reduces costs and improves our time management.” ROVR fuel lorries are guaranteed safe and certified for fuel delivery and dispensing, according to the stringent health, safety, security, and environmental (HSSE) requirements stipulated by national authorities and regulatory bodies. All ROVR lorries are equipped with sensors to monitor vital information and maintain operational safety throughout the duration of service, at all times. ROVR’s current fleet includes a 4,000-litre capacity and three 11,000-litre capacity lorries for commercial customers. ROVR’s 3,000-litre capacity lorry for end-consumers is at its pilot stage. By the end of this year, PDB will expand ROVR services nationwide and set up more refuelling sites.