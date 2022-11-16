Sepang 1000Km Race On This Weekend, Free Entry For Spectators

THE year cannot end without running Malaysia’s popular endurance race – the Sepang 1000km (S1K) – and it will take place on November 17, 18 and 20 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). On November 19th, it’s voting day for the General Elections so activities will be suspended on that day, As a big finale to the race calendar, this year’s S1k has the highest number of entries since 2019. The full grid will see no less than 77 cars. The entries are not only from Malaysia; with travel restrictions due to the pandemic now eased, there are also competitors from neighbouring countries.

There are two classes of competition – M Production Class and S Production Class – and both restricted to cars with engines less than 1600 cc. For the first time ever, the S1K will see a Perodua Myvi – referred to as ‘King’ these days – taking part. A 1.5-litre model will be entered by JV Motorsport, with Fariqe Hairuman, Faiz Sulaiman and Shafiq Rosli taking turns behind the wheel. The team has been busy preparing their car as the decision to enter was only made in September.

This year’s event will have some difference from the usual schedule due to Saturday being voting day and no activities taking place. The Free Practice will be on Thursday and qualifying sessions will be on Friday. The race will be flagged off on Sunday morning at 9:30 am and should end by 6:30 pm with a total of 181 laps. In 2021, the winners for the M Production category were Leona Chin and her partners, Mohd Nasri Bin Md Said, Tham Yik Choon and Akina Teo from the privateer team. The first runner-up, Yee Kok Jun, Mah Siew Chean, Foo Yung Chieh and Aaron Lim Say Joon were from Tedco Racing, while third placed Hayden Haikal and Timothy Yeo Renquan were with WingHin Motorsports, Overall S Production category winners were from Lai Wee Sing and Calvin Damian Wong from R Engineering. Runner-up drivers were Chow Teck Song and Putera Adam, also from R Engineering. The privateer team of Pee Sau Fan, Ian Wong Jien Sern and Baron Sim Kwong Teck took third place.