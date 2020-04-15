$!Simple car maintenance: Five DIY things

WE might have been neglecting our vehicle during this MCO period as we are not allowed to travel to any other places further than 10 kilometres from our home. While service centres and workshops are not allowed to operate, there are several things that you could do to ensure that your ride remains in good condition during the MCO. Top of the list is to perform a five-point vehicle inspection. Don’t worry, as you won’t require a lot of technical knowledge to perform this inspection. All you’d need is the owner’s manual and maybe a torchlight and if for some reason the owner’s manual is unavailable, there’s always the option to head online to find out where these parts are located. 1. Fluids Fluids play an important role in almost every aspect of your car, including fuel efficiency, performance and durability. Keeping the fluids at the optimum level will help your car drive better. There are five types of fluids that you need to pay attention to – engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid and windshield washer. The most critical is the engine oil. Components within the engine spin thousands of times in a minute and it’s the engine oil that keeps everything moving smoothly. To check if there is sufficient engine oil, most cars have a dipstick in the engine bay and the handle looks like a ring. Ensure the engine is turned off, pull the dipstick out, wipe off any oil with a clean cloth and repeat this one more time for an accurate reading. The coolant prevents the engine from overheating by channelling heat from the engine to the radiator.

It is usually stored in a white see-through plastic container towards the front of the engine bay to make it easier to visually check how much coolant is in there. Another essential fluid is the brake fluid, which is responsible for moving the various components of your vehicle’s braking system. Checking the level of brake fluid is simple. Look for a white canister towards the back of the engine bay, closer to the windshield. Usually the cover is identified by a circle in a parenthesis. If the canister is see-through, it’s easier to visually inspect it; otherwise, you could just remove the cap to see how much fluid is inside. Ensure that the engine is turned off and that the vehicle has had time to cool down before removing the cap. Let’s not forget about the power steering system. Most modern cars are equipped with a hydraulic-assisted steering system that makes steering a lot easier at any speed. To check the power steering fluid, look for the reservoir in the engine bay. It’s usually easy to spot because more often than not, the cap is labelled with the words “Power Steering”. Otherwise, look for steering wheel icon. Some cars have semi-transparent reservoirs for you to easily check on the amount of steering fluid, whilst others have a dipstick installed inside the cap. Last but not least, there’s the windshield washer fluid. Make sure it’s topped up so your windscreen remains clean to give you a clear view of the road ahead. If you notice insufficient fluids, top them up but if you don’t know how to do so, send it to a service centre once the MCO has been lifted. 2. Battery The car battery has a vital role in running the electrical components in our car. Other than starting our car regularly to ensure the alternator recharges the battery, we should always ensure that battery clamps are tight, clean and free from corrosion. Physical examination of the car battery is essential to identify any cracks. Firstly, you can check if there is any bulge on the surface of the battery. Next, check the battery clamps for any signs of corrosion.

Keep track of when you changed the battery by writing it down in your owner’s manual. Alternatively, if you have a voltmeter at home, it is advisable to check the battery voltage occasionally. Anything below 14 volts when the engine has started means you have a weak battery. It’s also a good idea to get your alternator checked at a later date if you’re getting a reading lower than that. 3. Tyres The tyres of your car are akin to shoes and when they are in good condition, they ensures your safety and those on the road. The first things to look out for are any cuts, tears or bulges. At the same time, look out for tyres that are flatter than the others. If this happens, you should inflate the tyres. But do so only if you absolutely have to head out for essential goods. The next thing to look out for is your tyre pressure. Ideally, you can check the tyre pressure with a pressure gauge.

The correct tyre pressure setting can be found in your car manual or at the driver’s door frame and sometimes, at the fuel filler door (on the inside). The recommended tyre pressure is different for each car – there’s no one-size-fits-all figure. Using an underinflated or overinflated tyre is dangerous as it will cause uneven wear and result in you changing your tyres sooner. Another important thing to be aware of are your tyre’s treads. Every tyre is equipped with treadwear indicators between the centre grooves. Designed to help you monitor tread depth, these indicators are spaced evenly and positioned parallel to the grooves. If the tread is flushed with the indicators, it’s time to replace the tyre. 4. Wiper blades Windshield wipers are vital to keeping you safe on the road. As we use them, the wiper blades will gradually become hard and brittle, causing streaks that reduces visibility on your windshield when in use.

To check if your wiper blades are functioning perfectly, you can switch on the wiper washer function, as soon as you notice the wipers are not providing a clear sweep, but leaving streaks or emitting squeaking noises, it means you need to have your wiper blades replaced after the MCO is over. Other than lifting up the windshield wipers when parked under a hot sun, you can also gently wipe the blade with a damp paper towel to remove any loose dirt or oil to extend the life of the wiper blades. 5. Lights The next thing you need to check are the lights. Ensure the headlamps, tail lamps, brake lamps and indicator (or “signal”) lamps are all working before you head out from home.