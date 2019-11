DAIHATSU (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (DMSB) has announced that it is carrying out a Special Service Campaign (SSC) concurrently with its principal Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd (DMC) and manufacturer PT Astra Daihatsu Motors (ADM) to replace the connecting rod on 3SZ engine to the Gran Max 1,500cc van sold in Malaysia.

There are 1,451 vehicles involved which were manufactured from March 7 to April 10, sold by DMSB.

No other Daihatsu models are affected by this issue that are subject of the SSC prior to before or after the said production period.

DMC initially became aware of a potential quality-related issue after undergone routine examination, where connecting rods assembled to Gran Max’s 3SZ engine found to have smooth crack and possibly may cause vehicle stall during operation.

Based on investigation, it is reported that the problem occurred during forging of connecting rods at production stage in ADM’s Indonesian manufacturing plant.

“As a manifestation of Daihatsu’s commitment to always provide best service, quality product and assuring customers safety as top priority, owners of the involved vehicles will be notified directly of the SSC and requested to bring their vehicles to the authorised Daihatsu Service Centre to take on necessary remedies.

“Daihatsu will carry out appropriate inspection and replacement on the connecting rod in accordance with Daihatsu manufacturing standards at no charge to the vehicle owner for parts replacement and labour.

“The inspection and replacement process will take approximately 18 hours, subject to the work schedule at the service centre.

“Vehicle owners may also call Daihatsu dedicated SSC Customer Support Line at 03-5512 3411 for further clarification and assistance.”