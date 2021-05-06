Stay safe this Hari Raya - Volvo

REMINISCENT of 2020, the Hari Raya celebrations this year will continue to be affected by the on-going travel limitations brought on by Covid-19.

“However, the Hari Raya spirit lives on in Volvo Car Malaysia, for it remains committed in ensuring utmost safety this upcoming festival period,” says the company.

During this socially-distanced Hari Raya season, Volvo Car Malaysia will be running a series of campaigns to bring the festivity to both old and new Volvo car customers, and incentivise good maintenance habits.

Company marketing and public relations director Akhtar Sulaiman said: “At Volvo, we understand the need to put people first and on this special occasion of Hari Raya, we want to celebrate our customers and the larger community.

“However, we are wary of the current situation and conscious of the need for preventive steps to be taken. As such, our new offers will help solidify the element of safety, whether it is through following standard operating procedures, or taking precautionary steps.

“We hope that through these campaigns, we are able to instill that thoughtfulness in each customer, to think of the wider community.”

Low interest rate

With the sales tax exemption still in effect until June 30, Volvo Car Malaysia is offering an interest rate from as low as 1.88% with a reducing balance financing scheme for all new models purchased within the campaign period.

New owners will also receive a complimentary five-year maintenance service package (VSA 5+) worth RM9,200 for a worry-free ownership.

Exclusive offers

From Apri 19 to May 31, Volvo owners who take their car for servicing during the time period will be eligible for free vehicle health checks, complimentary car washes, up to 30% discounts on selected parts and up to 20% discount on various Volvo Car accessories, including Polestar Software optimisation package.

Additionally, Volvo Car Malaysia is also be running a GWP (gift with purchase) in collaboration with Thule, where a free Thule Subterra Power shuttle organiser will be given with every purchase of two Thule Crossover 2 luggage bags.

#MYVolvoRaya contest

All Volvo owners who take their cars for servicing between April 26 and May 23 will be given the opportunitity to participate in the #MYVolvoRaya contest and stand a chance to win exclusive merchandise from Bowers and Wilkins, including weekly prizes of Bowers and Wilkins Formation Flex or the grand prize of a Bowers and Wilkins Formation Soundbar.

To participate, owners will need to bring their car for service and share their unique Volvo experience through an online form which will be provided at the end of the session. From there, selections will be made based on the most creative owner story about their Volvo.