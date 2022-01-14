Subaru package, promotion

TC Subaru Sdn Bhd has introduced a special 2022 package and promotion for both the Subaru Forester and the XV SUVs.

Customers who purchase a new Forester will be able to enjoy rebates worth more than RM36,999. The SUV is priced from RM163,788 and comes in four variants: 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition, 2.0i-S, 2.0i-S Eyesight, 2.0i-S Eyesight GT Edition.

It has more than 100 safety features including seven airbags, ring-shaped reinforcement frame, “X-Mode”, ground clearance of 220mm and auto-retracting safety pedals.

The 2022 package is only available for selected model year units with a selection of colours such as Horizon Blue Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Jasper Green Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Silica and Sepia Bronze Metallic.

Those who buy the XV will enjoy a special promotion worth up to RM10,000 when they purchase the newly-launched SUV, which is priced from RM139,788 and is available in two variants: XV 2.0i-P with EyeSight and XV GT Edition with EyeSight.

The new XV comes with a redesigned 17-inch wheels, SI-Drive and dual-function X-Mode, a new front bumper and grille; and an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.

Both variants come in six colours – Crystal Black Silica, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Dark Blue Pearl, Pure White and Cool Grey Khaki.

Every new Forester and XV purchased comes with a three-year free service and a five-year comprehensive warranty. Both models are equipped with the four Subaru Core Technologies – symmetrical all-wheel drive, boxer engine, Subaru Global Platform and the award-winning EyeSight advanced driver assist technology.

The 2022 package and promotion is available for a limited period only.

Flood assistance

In light of the on-going flood situation affecting major states across Malaysia, TC Subaru is reaching out to Subaru owners affected by the disaster, to assist them during these challenging times.

All authorised Subaru service centres nationwide will be offering flood-affected Subaru owners a 25% discount on all parts till Jan 31.