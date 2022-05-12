$!Subsidised child seats for B40 folks

BMW Group Malaysia on Tuesday announced the NEXTStep Subsidy Programme in collaboration with long-term partner Safe ‘n Sound, to provide fully-subsidised child car seats to parents in the B40 income group. The programme was introduced as part of the BMW Safety 360° initiative, on the back of a successful similar programme that saw over 300 subsidised child car seats delivered to parents across Malaysia since December 2019.

The new subsidy programme will provide parents with child car seats for children of up to 36kg with donations previously made by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia. BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said: “For over eight years, the BMW Safety 360° initiative has focused on raising awareness and encouraging action amongst families for more responsible road and car safety practices in Malaysia.

“Although we have placed a strong emphasis on child car seats in recent years with our many programmes and partnerships to advocate for the use of these seats, we recognise that the issue of low uptake must be tackled beyond verbal advocacy and partial subsidies, especially within communities that are in need in a time like this. With the NEXTStep Subsidy Programme, we aim to continue making child safety seats even more accessible to parents who can use a helping hand.” The NEXTStep Subsidy Programme is applicable for families expecting a newborn or with a child up to 36kg and with a monthly household income below RM3,500.

Parents can register for the child car seat at Safe ‘n Sound’s website from now until May 22. Eligible parents will be notified by Safe ‘n Sound via WhatsApp. Selected parents from outside the Klang Valley will be notified on the delivery status, while parents within the Klang Valley will be informed of the date, time and place to pick up their new child car seat.

BMW Group Malaysia and Safe ‘n Sound will be fully subsidising the seats (see list below), including shipping fees to recipients outside the Klang Valley. A suitable seat will be selected for the recipient according to their child’s respective weight and height, as well as vehicle requirement.