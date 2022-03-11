Super-competitive 150cc Suzukis released

From left: The Suzuki GSX-S150, Raider 150 FI and GSX-R150. The prices displayed in the background are (from left) for the GSX-R150, Raider 150FI and GSX-S150, respectively.

SUZUKI has reintroduced itself back into Malaysia’s motorcycle market with a big bang by announcing its new brand custodian and unleashing a line-up of six new models, backed up by a network of more than 70 experienced sales and service dealerships nationwide. Yesterday, as promised during the fourth quarter of 2021, Suzuki Malaysia launched the much-awaited 150cc models to the local market – GSX-R150, GSX-S150 and Raider R150 FI. It marked the foray of the Japanese brand's comeback into the small motorcycle market for Malaysia.

The three models are targeted toward the younger consumer segments and those looking for an everyday motorcycle that offers the latest technology, is lightest in weight, and has the best all-around performance. GSX-R150, GSX-S150 The industry and motorcycling world cannot deny that the GSX-R has defined the sport bike performance category for over 30 years and with more than a million unit sold globally, it is an engineering feat that proves how Suzuki engineers have been devoting their lives to ensure the name GSX-R means something to the enthusiasts. Every GSX-R shares the same principle – very light and the best performer in its class.

Using the same mantra, Suzuki manages to dial down the size but not the excitement to the new GSX-R150 and GSX-S150. Basically utilising the same engine and chassis, both have different objective and riding focus. The full fairing GSX-R150 offers the best power-to-weight ratio and acceleration in its class.

The wind tunnel tested bodywork offers the smallest projected frontal area in the 150cc category, which simply means the GSX-R150 gives out better acceleration, great fuel economy and cruising stability by reducing both lift and drag. The GSX-R150 also uses strong bodywork pieces and fairing that are lighter than its competitors. Matching the bodywork design would be a lower seat height that offers a more sporty riding position for enthusiasts. The GSX-S150 also shares the same performance, but with a “naked” theme, traditional handlebars and an even lower seat height for a more comfort biased performance.

Just like the GSX-R150, the GSX-S150 comes standard with a multi-function LCD instrument cluster and a vertically stacked LED headlight. Designed, tested and proven for the Asean market, the GSX-R 150 and GSX-S 150 will both be able to offer what the local consumers are missing from the other competitors. Utilising the skills gathered from inventing the legendary GSX-R1000, Suzuki engineers have built a class-leading power-to-weight ratio 150cc machines via the use of its liquid-cooled, four-valve, bucket-tappet double overhead camshaft 150cc engine that achieves superb acceleration and maximum speed while improving the best speed feel.

Maximum power output is 18.2@10,500rpm while maximum torque is at 14.0Nm@9,000rpm. These performance figures are designed to be enjoyed from the low to the high rpms, escalating the riding performance both in city or country roads. The 150cc engine uses some technology highlights that goes on to prove that Suzuki wants it to share whatever the GSX-R1000 is using:

- Optimised bore and stroke ratio, coupled with the best compression rate to provide an all-rounder engine. - Advanced electronic fuel injection system that uses six sensors to provide more power and better fuel efficiency. - Using a 32mm inner diameter throttle body, the largest in the 150cc class which in turn gives the rider better efficiency at higher rpms and also power output. - High performance exhaust system that helps with the constant flow of power from low to high engine speeds, exciting exhaust note and equipped with a catalytic converter to meet the Euro3 emission standards. - Race proven cylinder coating, the Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) is used to ensure the aluminium cylinder weighs less than a conventional one. It also reduces friction and increases durability. - The GSX-R150 and GSX-S150 uses a six-speed manual transmission and the reduction ratio is based in the GSX-R know-how to match the engine's high-power output properties. This enables a seamless transfer of power to the rear wheel for breathtaking acceleration experience.

Large 290mm (front) and 187mm (rear) petal disc brakes are used in both models to offer strong braking performance while the 17-inch tubeless tyres are co-developed with Japanese IRC Tire, to ensure straight running stability and cornering performance. Understanding how Aseans use their motorcycle, Suzuki ensures the steering angle for the 150cc machines to be leapt at 35-degree, which makes it practical when riding through the traffic. Modern electronics are also being utilised in the GSX-R150. The new keyless system (offered in the high-grade variant) will be a hoot to use, as the rider does not need to fumble through his pocket to find the key.

The Suzuki easy start system also allows the engine to start by just one short jab on the button, without requiring the rider to keep on pressing the button until the engine coughs to life. The full LCD instrument cluster offers a wide array of information, from engine speed indicator that flashes up at certain user specified rpms, gear position, oil change timing indicator, dual trip meters, two patterns of fuel consumption read outs and others.

The GSX-R150 comes in a choice of two exciting colours and graphic packages. For high grade, there are Suzuki MotoGP colour (Metallic Triton Blue) and Red Titan Black with large “Suzuki” logo. The GSX-S150 also comes in a choice of two exciting colours and graphic packages, such as Aura Yellow / Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue. Prices of both bikes are: - GSX-R150: RM11,329* - GSX-S150: RM10,289*. Welcome back, Raider R150 FI! The old Suzuki Belang F150 (launched in Malaysia in 2009) has always been a unique motorcycle here in Malaysia. It has created its own cult and is respected for its performance. Until today, there are thousands of riders and enthusiasts who continue to support the product. Continuing with the tradition, Suzuki Malaysia has brought in the latest iteration of the Raider R150 FI while still keeping the values that make it such a darling to the two-wheel community here. The 150cc four-valve bucket-tappet double overhad camshaft engine is the most powerful unit ever to be installed in a Raider R150 Fi.

Not only with an increment in power (2.7hp higher now at 18.2hp at 10,000 rpm and 1.3Nm torquier at 13.8Nm at 8,500rpm), Suzuki engineers ensure power is felt throughout the entire engine speed range, right from the low to the highest rpms. The four-hole type fuel injector used in the fuel injection system injects the optimum amount of fuel to ensure better power and greater fuel efficiency. The six sensors built into the engine ensures sufficient data is gathered for the ECM to decide the best ratio for the best engine performance. The use of larger valve diameter (24mm versus 22mm for the intake valve outside diameter and 21mm versus the previous 19mm for the exhaust valve) increases the efficiency of the 150cc engine, be it in terms of power output or fuel consumption. The SCEM (Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material) plated cylinder used in Suzuki's larger sports motorcycles are also being utilised here to ensure Raider 150 FI riders will be protected against thermal deformation while reducing friction.

A larger exhaust pipe diameter (from 25.4mm to 31.8mm) gives an optimal response from the engine throughout the rpm range too. The new Raider R150 Fi enjoys the benefit of a new Suzuki Advanced Twin Spar frame, and this will definitely allow the new power train to be enjoyed by the rider. The sophisticated balance between increased rigidity and lower frame weight and the same superior manoeuvrability and stability as the GSX-R. Rider's safety is very high on the list and to ensure that, Suzuki fits the Japanese IRC Tire tubeless rubbers to the Belang, providing a 6% reduction in rolling resistance to improve acceleration but grippy enough for a confident ride. The petal disc brakes are also able to dissipate heat quicker, increasing the rider's safety net while riding around hilly terrain. The newly designed seat might look sportier but it still offers the same comfort level as the previous version.

Night riding is a lot safer as the Raider R150 FI utilises LED bulbs for both low and high beams. Not only LED improves visibility, but it has a longer service life and uses lesser power. The handlebar grips come with a comfortable zig-zag design similar to the GSX-R's while the wing mirror offers a more modern look, quietly increasing the size for better visibility and safety. Ease of maintenance is also listed as a priority with the new Raider R150 FI, and it is the first underbone motorcycle below 150cc to come equipped with the new sealed chain. Sealed chain ensures that it does not elongate easily from its default length and chain durability is also greatly enhanced.