$!Suzuki’s latest ‘urban warriors’

ON top of the eight models currently under its wings, Suzuki Malaysia has introduced two new models for the streets – the Suzuki GSX-S1000 street bike and the Burgman 400 maxi scooter. The company believes that these two models would be able to close the gap between the previously-launched models. GSX-S1000 Selling for RM76,900*, it is available in Metallic Triton Blue only. Closely similar to the GSX-R1000 that “has its eyes on the racetrack”, the GSX-S1000’s features include:

- A track-proven, 150hp, 999cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine tuned to focus through the low-to-mid range speeds most commonly used in daily riding situations - An updated and compact 4-2-1 exhaust system and Euro 5 emission standard

- Drive mode selector that allows selection from three different output characteristic modes, to match individual riding preferences in differing conditions, whether out for a sporty run or participating in a track day event, riding on slippery or rough roads, or just enjoying a leisurely ride on city streets - Traction control system with five mode settings plus Off puts the rider in control with greater confidence in diverse conditions, while reducing stress and fatigue

- New ride-by-wire electronic throttle control system is simpler, lighter and more compact than the previous mechanical throttle - Bi-directional quick shift system (On/Off) provides quicker, smoother upshifts and downshifts without operating the clutch lever. This helps prevent missed shifts, reduces fatigue and the automatic blipping function when downshifting creates a highly satisfying experience - Twin-spar aluminium frame and aluminium alloy swingarm derived from the GSX-R1000 super sport model

- New handlebars with 23mm wider grip and revised angle combined with an updated seat design to achieve an upright riding position that offers comfort, while enjoying a sporty riding experience - Fully adjustable 43mm KYB inverted front forks deliver a sporty yet smooth ride. The adjustable link-type rear suspension contributes to agility and stability - A new fuel tank increases fuel capacity to 19 litres. - Antilock brake system (ABS) matches stopping power to available traction and the four-piston Brembo mono-block front brake callipers are mated with 310mm floating-mount dual discs to deliver strong, reliable braking performance. Burgman 400 Selling at RM45,999*, this updated maxi scooter it is only available in Metallic Mat Sword Silver, featuring the latest styling plus new technologies such as a dual-spark system and traction control. Its nose features sharply-styled dual LED headlamps with integrated LED position lights and turn signals mounted beneath. The slim rear end features independent LED rear combination lamps with the turn signals at their tips.

Its engine was updated to meet Euro 5 emission standards, with the 400cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, double-overhead camshaft, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine producing well-balanced low-to-midrange torque with improved throttle control. The powerplant produces a healthy 29hp and 35.2Nm of torque, while giving a good fuel economy at 4.0L/100km (average).

The stepped dual seat combines a 78.5mm thick cushion with a slim design to provide luxurious comfort for riders and pillion. The rider’s backrest can be adjusted forward by either 15mm or 30mm to provide optimal support and comfort for riders of various builds on longer outings. There is still ample storage room under the seat, with 42 litres of space allowing for the storage of two helmets (one full face and one demi-jet helmet) or an ample amount of riding gear.

Two front compartments provide 2.8 litres of storage space on the left side and 3.5 litres on the right. One compartment houses a 12V DC outlet for charging a mobile phone or other electronic devices. The 41mm telescopic front forks, which provide a generous 110mm of suspension stroke, are paired with a unique link-type mono-shock rear suspension with seven-way adjustable spring preload, to maximise the balance between comfort and sporty performance with 100mm of travel and to deliver exceptional handling and manoeuvrability.