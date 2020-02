WITH this Friday being what many people – especially those in the floral and chocolate industries – call “Valentine’s Day”, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is playing Cupid this month with a new social media campaign, “Score a Fling”.

The campaign, which started on Sunday and will run till Feb 29, offers people the chance to win a three-day two-night weekend fling at the luxurious W Hotel Kuala Lumpur and a Volkswagen model to drive around during their stay.

“Score a Fling“ is inspired by the dating app Tinder, where users swipe left or right to “like” or “dislike”.

Participants only need to select their favourite Volkswagen model and once matched, a flirtatious chatbot takes over.

The chatbot will then invite users to “impress” it with a pick-up line, and to select a preferred Volkswagen dealer to test drive their selected model.

A catchy pick-up line and completing the test drive will place the participant in the running for the ultimate weekend fling.

The winner will be announced in March via VPCM’s social platforms.

Additionally, as part of the “Score a Fling“ campaign, VPCM is also offering overnight test drives for those interested during the campaign period.

To Score A Fling, click here http://bit.ly/scoreafling to start swiping.