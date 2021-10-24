$!Taycan Cross Turismo is here

Prices for the CUV’s variants in Malaysia are:

Its new high-tech chassis with all-wheel-drive (AWD) and adaptive air suspension ensures uncompromising dynamics, on and off-road, 47mm more headroom for rear passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity (with rear seatbacks folded down), loaded through the large tailgate.

It features an innovative 800-volt technology for fast charging, “convincing” range and impressive spaciousness.

SIME Darby Auto Performance recently introduced the latest variant of the first fully-electric Porsche, the Taycan Cross Turismo, the carmaker’s “cross utility vehicle” (CUV).

Optimally prepared for adventure

The Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4 kWh, is fitted as standard across the model range. The model range available in Malaysia comprises the following:

- Taycan 4 Cross Turismo with 280kW (375hp), 350kW (470hp) overboost power for Launch Control, 0-100km/h acceleration in 5.1 seconds, 220km/h top speed, 437km range (NDEC*)

- Taycan 4S Cross Turismo with 360kW (483hp), 420kW (563hp) overboost power with Launch Control, 0-100km/h acceleration in 4.1 seconds, 240 top speed, 436km range (NEDC)

- Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo with 460kW (617hp), 500kW (671hp) overboost power with Launch Control, 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.3 seconds, 250km/h top speed, 425km range (NEDC).

The high-tech chassis with AWD and adaptive air suspension is standard across the model range, providing 20mm higher ground clearance, as compared to the Taycan saloon. The optional Offroad Design package increases ground clearance by up to 30mm, meaning the CUV can be driven on challenging off-road terrain, especially with its new and exclusive “Gravel” mode.

This new feature manages torque distribution through traction-optimised shifting and other chassis settings, increasing the suitability of the Cross Turismo for poor-quality roads. Its off-road design elements include wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills.

The Cross Turismo will be available for viewing at Porsche Centres nationwide in the coming weeks.

*New European Driving Cycle assesses the emission levels of car engines and fuel economy in passenger cars (which excludes light trucks and commercial vehicles). Originally designed for petrol-based road vehicles, the driving cycle is now also used for diesel vehicles and to estimate the electric power consumption and driving range of hybrid and battery electric vehicles.