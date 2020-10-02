Trade-Up to a new Volkswagen with Das WeltAuto

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced the launch of the “Trade-Up” campaign by Das WeltAuto, Volkswagen’s global used car programme.

The campaign offers Volkswagen owners the opportunity to trade-in their current vehicles with extra support on a brand-new Volkswagen.

The Trade-Up campaign is targeted to existing owners of the Touran, Cross Touran, Sharan, Passat CC and Passat B7 who are in the market for a new Volkswagen.

With this campaign, owners will be able to enjoy an additional RM3,000 trade-in support for all models, including the all-new Arteon R-Line, Tiguan Allspace variants (R-Line and Highline) and the Passat Elegance.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said that the campaign was spurred by the overwhelming response on the new R-Line range.

“From all the positive feedback we received, we understood the need to provide our loyal customers with the possibility of upgrading while remaining in the Volkswagen family.

“With the support of Das WeltAuto, owning a new Volkswagen is even more convenient as all processes are handled and managed at our dealerships. We are confident that this campaign will entice owners of some of our older models to upgrade to our latest products.”

The Arteon R-Line is Volkswagen’s flagship model and offers the perfect combination of avant-garde design with dynamic handling. Fitted with sporty R-Line trimmings, it is visually breath-taking from every angle, with the performance to match.

Under the bonnet, a 2.0TSI turbocharged engine and a new and improved seven-speed double wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), producing a maximum 187hp and 320Nm of torque for a truly dynamic driving experience.

With the current sales tax break, the Arteon R-Line is priced at RM220,043.28 until Dec 31.

An extended wheelbase version of the Tiguan, the Tiguan Allspace offers both performance and versatility with its multiple seat configurations and a massive boot space of 1,775 litres.

The Allspace R-Line variant boasts a 2.0TSI turbocharged direct injection engine which is mated to a seven-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG).

Its power output is an impressive 217hp and 350Nm of torque, making it the most powerful SUV in its segment. The Allspace Highline variant, meanwhile, combines a 1.4TSI turbocharged direct injection engine with a six-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), tuned to provide 148hp and 250Nm of torque.

The Tiguan Allspace R-Line is priced at RM208,553.79 and the Tiguan Allspace Highline is priced at RM164,430.75 with the sales tax exemption until Dec 31.

The Passat Elegance features a complete redesign of the exterior and interior, improved connectivity and updated lighting signatures. It carries a new 2.0TSI turbocharged engine paired and a new and improved seven-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) that produces an output of 187hp and 320Nm of torque.

The Passat Elegance is priced at RM181,856 with the sales tax exemption until Dec 31.

Das WeltAuto is available at eight Volkswagen dealerships; Volkswagen Puchong, Volkswagen Gombak, Volkswagen Glenmarie, Volkswagen Tebrau, Volkswagen Alor Setar, Volkswagen Juru, Volkswagen Ipoh and Volkswagen Skudai.

All models are accepted for trade-in and undergo a strict and thorough 133-point check conducted and verified by Volkswagen Technicians.

Customers who purchase a vehicle from Das WeltAuto will also enjoy a one-year extended warranty and one-year roadside assistance and peace of mind as the vehicles are fitted with genuine parts, are accident-free and come with complete proof of service at authorised Volkswagen service centres.

For more information, visit http://www.dasweltauto.com.my.