$!Vigus Pro 4x4 pick-up launched, RM98,888*

ANGKA-TAN Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM) is challenging the status quo in the popular one-tonne pick-up truck segment with today’s launch of the all-new JMC Vigus Pro, a four-wheel-drive (4WD) pick-up truck that is stylish, versatile yet surprisingly affordable. Starting at a price of just RM98,888*, the Vigus Pro represents “a new value proposition among pick-up trucks sold in Malaysia”.

ATM executive director Tan Keng Meng said the Vigus Pro is a stylish and versatile pick-up truck developed with premium engineering. Whether it’s for work or play, the Vigus Pro is ready to meet the demanding requirements of pick-up truck users in Malaysia after proving itself as the second best-selling pick-up truck in the Chinese market. “The past 18 months has been a challenging period for everyone, and we are grateful for the co-operation and support accorded to us by Jiangling Motors Company (JMC) as well as Tan Chong Group in making this a reality. Additionally, we would like to express our gratitude and congratulate Mayflower Car Rental Sdn Bhd for becoming our pilot fleet customer with an initial order of 30 units of the Vigus Pro. Their trust and confidence is a strong testament to the Vigus Pro and ATM.”

The Vigus Pro is locally assembled at the Tan Chong Motor plant located in Serendah, Selangor and is now available for viewing and test drive across 13 ATM dealerships across the nation with a complementing network of 13 aftersales services workshops. New vehicle deliveries to customers are expected to commence at the end of this month.

New beginning, bold new face The Vigus Pro sets an aggressive tone with the front-end styling mimicking “the expression of a tiger on the prowl”, highlighted by a large hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, slim headlamps and distinctive C-shape LED daytime running lights which also accentuate the profile of the front bumper, finished off with a lower bumper guard. The aggressive theme continues on the sides with flared overfenders in body colour while a a prominent character line runs from the front door through to the 3D tail-lamps.

The pick-up is fitted with a stylish sports bar featuring an integrated high-mount third brake lamp, side steps, auto-folding wing mirrors with LED indicators and two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. Its rugged looks are also enhanced by distinctive moulding on the lower tailgate which complements the sporty design of the rear bumper. A step is incorporated in the rear bumper to ease access to the spacious cargo bed.

Premium engineering Powering the Vigus Pro is an advanced 2.0-litre turbocharged Puma diesel engine featuring a high-pressure common-rail fuel injection system, variable geometry turbocharger, intercooler and EGR cooler bypass valve to produce 139hp at 3,600rpm and 340Nm from 1,500rpm to 2,600rpm. The turbodiesel engine is mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission system renowned for its smooth performance and efficiency. A transmission that is also preferred by many luxury car brands, it is operated through an electronic gear selector with manual shift mode function.

The pick-up’s powertrain returns a fuel consumption figure of 7.8 litres per 100km (UNECE R101 testing), making the Vigus Pro one of the most fuel efficient one-tonne pick-up trucks currently sold in Malaysia. Superior traction To ensure stability on various challenging surfaces, the Vigus Pro is built on a robust ladder frame capable of a maximum load of 850kg, with the rigid structure designed to absorb impact forces in the event of a crash.

The front suspension is a fully-independent double-wishbone type with reinforced stabiliser bar, while the rear rests on a solid axle with leaf springs for superior load-bearing capability and durability. Off-road performance is governed by a 4WD system developed by BorgWarner.

Users can switch between 2WD, 4WD and low-range 4WD modes via a rotary dial to cater to changing surface conditions. The rear axle is also fitted with an Eaton limited-slip differential lock, which is able to channel torque to the wheel with superior traction when wheel slippage is detected.

Additionally, the Vigus Pro is also equipped with hill descent control which automatically modulates the vehicle’s braking when going downhill on steep slopes (up to 8km/h) thus allowing the driver to focus on manoeuvring the truck. Other features such as hill start assist, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution and electronic stability programme with traction control also come standard.

Remarkable driving experience The tastefully-designed interior is equipped with all the modern amenities and conveniences for a memorable driving experience. Its multi-functional steering with steering controls for the infotainment system, cruise control and voice calls via Bluetooth connection.

The leather-wrapped two-spoke design wheel also comes with paddle shifters. One of the main highlights of the cabin is the first-in-class electronic gearshift selector, a feature normally found in premium cars.

Compared to traditional automatic gear levers, the electronic gear selector sits compact and neat on the centre console and requires less effort when selecting “Drive” or to engage “Park”, with the automatic transmission also allowing the driver to manually change gears via the electronic selector and steering wheel gearshift paddles.

The Vigus Pro is fitted with an infotainment system showcasing an eight-inch colour touch-screen, Bluetooth connectivity, MP5 video playback and reverse camera. Other standard features include remotely-controlled power (and heated) side mirrors and windows.