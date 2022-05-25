Volvo Car Malaysia launch financial services

VOLVO Car Finance puts the highest priority on customer service and satisfaction with offers designed to provide a premium Volvo experience.

The key benefits of Volvo Car Finance include:

- Financing rates as low as 1.88% p.a. (flat rate equivalent) for all Volvo vehicles across all tenures,

- Financing period of up to nine years, with a maximum facility of RM500,000,

- Option to embed a Prepaid Maintenance and Accessories Package into the financing facility, and

- Facilities that are similar to a housing loan/financing which allows for reduction of principal balance and profit charges.

Volvo Car Malaysia managing director Charles Frump said: “With favourable financing rates and monthly instalments, owning a Volvo vehicle of choice has never been as hassle-free as now for Malaysians.

“Through Volvo Car Finance, we empower our customers to embark on an ownership experience that is personalised for them, as Volvo continues to offer luxury designed for safety and sustainability – all of which are the needs of discerning customers today.”

Volvo Car Malaysia introduced Volvo Car Finance through its partnership with RHB Bank Berhad; it includes a reducing financing balance that leverages on variable rates with daily rest that is revised on the outstanding amount, to benefit customers who wish to invest more into their principal payment.

Volvo Car Finance is available at all Volvo authorised dealerships.

*Based on current prevailing Base Rate (BR) of 2.75% as of May 18.