VOLVO Trucks (Volvo) today announced a stellar business performance for its financial year 2018, having recorded a total sale of 450 units of premium heavy-duty lorries to customers in Malaysia. Out of that total number of lorries sold, 266 units were the Volvo FM model, 138 units the Volvo FMX, and 46 units the flagship Volvo FH, which comprised two variants, the FH13 and FH16. Commenting on the growth, Volvo Trucks Malaysia managing director Mitch Peden (pix) said: “Overall, we logged in an 18% sales growth from what we had attained in 2017. “We are very glad to have achieved this double digit growth, supported by our ongoing efforts to increase operational efficiency and excellence for our customers. “This strong performance has been a very pleasing addition to the brand’s continuous market leading position in the European heavy-duty commercial vehicle segment in Malaysia for seven years in a row.* “This is a great result because Malaysia’s overall economy in 2018 had projected a downward trend in most of the quarters, as the country was faced with several uncertainties such as the cancellation of several infrastructural projects, ripple effect from the US-China trade disagreements, volatile prices of crude oil and commodities and the value of the Ringgit against key global currencies. “All these had somewhat resulted in companies adopting a wait-and-see approach before spending on additional capital requirements. “Therefore, I must commend on our team’s dedication and hard work in raising the level of confidence and the trust our customers have in Volvo Trucks amidst a challenging market environment.

“In addition to this, our result is also attributed to our high quality trucks that Malaysian truck drivers love and aftermarket customer support enhancements introduced last year.” In Malaysia, Volvo is currently offering three lorry models, the FM, FMX and FH where each can be customised with specifications for the right industry applications. While the FM is the ideal all-round player for multiple industries, the FMX offers ground-breaking innovations for more efficient mining and construction work. Volvo’s most recent flagship model, the FH series, was launched two years ago in Malaysia. “The Volvo FH series is clearly growing in popularity amongst our customers in the demanding heavy haulage sector. “This is our premium flagship truck which is built with superior torque, power and many innovative features for handling deliveries of oversized loads for both short and long-haul distribution.

“The technology in the Volvo FH creates ultimate on-board safety, a more economical driveline and high uptime. “The Volvo FH pushes the limits on what a premium truck can offer and we’re very satisfied with the sale performance of this truck so far.” According to the company, several aftermarket services introduced last year to further boost customer satisfaction and long-lasting lorry ownership experience include the Volvo Service Planning, 24-months Fitted Parts Warranty and Extended Workshop Hours programmes. The Volvo Service Planning is a tailored plan of pre-scheduled service sessions ascertained based on lorry usage information such as payload, road condition and vehicle mileage. This programme seeks to prevent unplanned stops which could cause business delays for customers. Mechanics, service bays and parts are pre-booked to ensure vehicles are completed within the estimated service duration. Under the 24-months Fitted Parts Warranty, Volvo will repair or replace for free any faulty genuine Volvo parts that was fitted by a qualified Volvo technician at any of its authorised dealership. The Extended Workshop Hours, currently available in Volvo’s flagship Port Klang dealership allows customers to bring in their Volvo lorries for service and maintenance beyond the standard workshop hours and on Saturdays. “With these enhanced aftermarket support, our customers are able to receive the best care benchmarked against the highest global standards which Volvo has always adhered to. “Our objective is to ensure that our customers’ trucks spend as little time as possible in the workshop and more uninterrupted time on the road. “These efforts have all contributed to Volvo Trucks’ strong brand position in the market.” Peden also said that Volvo’s strategy revolves around satisfied and productive customers, delivered through the company’s three core values which are safety, quality and environmental care. These values centre around everything it does from research and development, technology and innovation, product testing and right down to customer care and driver engagement. This year Volvo Trucks will be celebrating its 50th year anniversary in Malaysia. On that note, Peden further added: ”For the year ahead, we will remain focused on driving efficiency and excellence and continue to deliver value to our customers. “We look forward to share our half-century success stories while we continue with our efforts to strengthen our footprint in the market.” *Based on the Malaysian Automotive Association’s annual vehicle registration data.