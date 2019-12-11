VW Malaysia 12.12 Instagram-exclusive sale from 12.01 tonight

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is joining in the celebration of the iconic double 12 shopping carnival with a first-of-its-kind Instagram-exclusive sale.

For one day only (meaning 24 hours), 12 units of the Polo with the Join accessories package and 12 units of the Beetle with free spoiler and VW Tint will be sold on Volkswagen Malaysia’s Instagram shop (@volkswagenmalaysia) at a special discount of RM12,000.

The sale kicks off at 12:01am tonight and ends at 11:59pm tomorrow.

This marks the first time an automotive brand is selling cars on its social media platform in Malaysia.

To enjoy the exclusive deals, customers need to place a booking fee of RM500 for the Polo or RM1,000 for the Beetle on the payment platform via credit card.

Once processed, customers will receive a call from a Volkswagen representative for arrangements on their preferred dealership and to complete the registration and delivery of the vehicle.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter believes that purchasing a car online is now the new norm with the rise of e-commerce platforms.

“Volkswagen Malaysia were pioneers in this when we partnered with Lazada to sell the special edition Beetle and Polo during their 12.12 sale the past two years.

“Both editions sold out almost immediately, and this year, we continue our trailblazing streak as the very first automotive brand in the country to sell products on Instagram. We look forward to making history.”