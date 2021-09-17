$!VW offering ‘reopening specials’

ALL Volkswagen dealerships have resumed operations in line with the Government’s National Recovery Plan (NRP).

To celebrate the reopening of business, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is offering exclusive deals that include one-year free insurance, RM3,500 online rebate and additional savings of up to RM6,500 for the Passat Elegance.

The Passat R-Line comes with one-year free petrol, RM3,500 online rebate and additional savings of RM5,500.

Fans of the Tiguan Allspace Highline (pix, top) will enjoy RM3,500 online rebate and additional RM2,000 savings.

With 0% sales tax available for all models, it is more affordable to purchase a Volkswagen now.

VPCM would like to highlight that the Volkswagen production in Malaysia is currently not affected by the global shortage of semiconductors.

There is no waiting period for any models as there are available units at dealerships.

Showrooms nationwide are now open to individuals who have completed their vaccinations and in strict adherence to latest set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the government and #SafeHands measures.

As an added safety precaution, only fully-vaccinated sales consultants will serve customers.

In accordance with the most recent SOPs for states in phase two of NRP, test drive is also allowed for fully-vaccinated individuals.

All models in the Volkswagen line-up are available for test drive, including the recently launched Arteon R-Line 4Motion.

Furthermore, with the upcoming Malaysia Day long weekend, Volkswagen dealerships will be hosting a virtual showroom event from Sept 16 to Sept 19.

Customers may tune in to the respective dealership’s social media channels to learn about the models and latest offers.

For more information, go here.