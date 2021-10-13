VW Tour at mall offers discount, test drive

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is organising a Volkswagen Tour at 1 Utama Shopping Centre (Centre Court, Old Wing) from today till this Sunday.

Customers who book their next vehicle during the roadshow will enjoy RM1,000 event-exclusive rebate for selected models, as well as additional discounts of up to RM10,000, free one-year insurance, and 0% sales tax exemption.

With ready-stock units on hand, there is no waiting period for any of the models in the Volkswagen Malaysia’s line-up.

Test drive is available at the event too, where one may experience in person the new Arteon R-Line 4Motion, Passat Elegance, Passat R-Line, Tiguan Allspace Highline and Tiguan Allspace R-Line.

To ensure the health and safety of everyone, the roadshow will be organised in strict adherence to all Government standard operating procedures (SOPs) and #SafeHands measures.

This event will only be held for five days, so don’t miss out.