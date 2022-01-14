$!Welcoming CNY with Goodyear

WITH the Chinese New Year festive season quickly approaching, Goodyear Malaysia launched an Angpow Giveaway campaign to help Malaysians gear up for the holidays.

Through this campaign, Goodyear aims to advocate good tyre maintenance habits while at the same time encourage Malaysians to take additional precautions when preparing for the long holiday drive.

“As strong advocates of safety, we believe that taking the right steps to ensure necessary precautions are taken is important. During this downtime, where people are not really driving around, it becomes equally crucial to check on overall tyre health,” said Alex Ng, managing director of Goodyear Malaysia.

“With good tyres, the chances of being affected by unforeseen road circumstances become lower. Through this initiative we want to spur our customers into taking action regarding their tyre conditions especially knowing that there is higher chance of longer travel routes taken in the future.”

Beginning Dec 28 last year to Feb 28, customers who purchase a minimum two tyres – sizes 17 inches and above – under Goodyear’s Worry Free Assurance (WFA) patterns will be eligible to participate in the giveaway.

In order to take part, customers will need to log on to www.goodyearcnygame.com, fill in the details in the participation form and play a game in order to scale the leader board.

Each submission must be accompanied with a copy of the original receipt and WFA serial number.

For every entry through playing a game, customers will receive a guaranteed RM18 Touch ‘n Go ang pow and stand a chance to win Touch ‘n Go credit worth RM188, RM388, RM888 or RM1,888 on a weekly basis. Each week, there will be 10 total winners.

Worry Free Assurance

Another key aspect of the giveaway is the advocacy of peace-of-mind driving; Goodyear’s Worry Free Assurance (WFA) is a catalyst for tension-free driving as it covers a wide range of different road hazards.

Developed and implemented to advocate tyre health and road safety, Goodyear’s WFA programme assures that tyres go through all necessary quality assurance checks before being sold.

Through this programme, Goodyear also offers replacement tyres within six months of purchase, if there is damage done to the tyres as a result of road hazards causing cuts, punctures, bulges and other impacts.

WFA also covers any potential unseen manufacturing defects up to five years from the purchase date.

“Our Worry Free Assurance programme is a safety belt from potential road hazards, which can come in many forms. This is why it is important to always be prepared. Through this programme, we can also alleviate some of the worries and provide peace of mind while driving, so the long drive can be as risk free as possible,” said Ng.

The Goodyear WFA covers a wide variety of tyres, including the Goodyears Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV, Eagle F1 Asymmetric SUV AT, Eagle Asymmetric 2 SUV, Eagle EfficientGrip, EfficientGrip Performance, EfficientGrip Performance SUV, EfficientGrip SUV, Assurance MaxGuard SUV, Assurance TripleMax 2 and Wrangler TripleMax, which are the patterns eligible for the ang pow giveaway.