$!XC90 B5 Inscription Plus launched

VOLVO Car Malaysia has launched the new Volvo XC90 B5 Inscription Plus, a mild hybrid under the B badge line.
This new variant will be available in addition to the Flagship Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 Inscription Plus.
With an integrated electrified powertrain, the XC90 B5 Inscription Plus combines an advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system with its existing internal combustion engines to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
Equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine driven by an eight-speed automatic transmission with Geartronic, the new Volvo produces 249hp and 350Nm of torque.
Volvo Car Malaysia managing director Charles Frump said the new variant allows the company’s customers the flexibility to choose the powertrain that best suits their needs.
The new SUV retains Volvo’s signature features of a 360-degree surround view camera, 20-inch wheels and a Bowers & Wilkins premium sound audio system.
Further bolstered by safety features such as the lane keeping aid, cross traffic alert and city safety with autobrake, the XC90 B5 Inscription Plus underlines Volvo Car Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to developing the safest cars possible.
Priced from RM386,842.12 the SUV comes in four different colours and are now available at all authorised Volvo dealers in Peninsular Malaysia.
The new Volvo XC90 B5 Inscription Plus will soon be available at East Malaysian showrooms from March 5 onwards.
Interested buyers can book a test drive via www.volvocars.com/my.