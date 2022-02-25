$!XC90 B5 Inscription Plus launched

VOLVO Car Malaysia has launched the new Volvo XC90 B5 Inscription Plus, a mild hybrid under the B badge line.

This new variant will be available in addition to the Flagship Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 Inscription Plus.

With an integrated electrified powertrain, the XC90 B5 Inscription Plus combines an advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system with its existing internal combustion engines to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine driven by an eight-speed automatic transmission with Geartronic, the new Volvo produces 249hp and 350Nm of torque.