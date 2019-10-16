$!‘Yamaha Lifestyle Station’ opens in Sungai Buloh

FOLLOWING a smashing 40th anniversary bash last week, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Sdn Bhd (HLYM) today officially opened its “Yamaha Lifestyle Station” at its headquarters in Sungai Buloh.

The company said that the Lifestyle Station is a “totally new” communication centre for Yamaha’s product line-up, events, activities and recreational lifestyle direction.

It started with this, 40 years ago: The Yamaha RX100 was the first model assembled by HLYM.

It is a venue to showcase the rich history of HLYM and Yamaha Motor Corporation (YMC), HLYM’s journey and accolades attained since 1978 (when it was incorporated) as well as acknowledging partnerships with other Yamaha family companies such as HLY Marine, Yamaha Music Malaysia, Hong Leong Bank and other partners.

The 1,208-square metre “totally game-changing” facility is to become a focal point for HLYM’s customers and guests to gather, relax and enjoy the Yamaha unique brand experience together.

At the moment, it's almost a Yamaha museum for Malaysia, with many displays of the Yamahas (not all, obviously) that were sold in Malaysia by HLYM since it started operations four decades ago. The first one is the two-stroke RX100, by the way.

Also, there are some displays of Yamaha race bikes, marine engines, a couple of four-wheeled Yamaha all-terrain vehicles, a merchandise booth and also Yamaha Music products.

Throughout the lunch event today, we were entertained by a trio of musicians/singers who played Yamaha Music instruments. Oh, we also found out today that Yamaha also makes golfing equipment and apparel!

Lunch was at the in-house “Gen Blu Café”. There's a robot serving us. Its name is “Shila Sakura” and you can order your food and/or drinks with it.

Upstairs is a training centre for the Yamaha Motorcycle Education & Training Academy (META) programme.

Due to its complexity and scale, this project is divided into two phases – Phase 1 is where the showroom and service centre are being upgraded together with the company’s META centre.

HLYM managing director Datuk Jim Khor (pix) said: “We have expanded our showroom to more than 10 times the previous size. The Lifestyle Station showroom boasts the largest Yamaha motorcycle showroom in Malaysia, at approximately 13,000 square feet.

“In order to provide better after-sales service, our service centre has been upgraded to have 15 bike lifters, which believe is the most at any Yamaha service workshop in Malaysia.

“Our service centre workshop is fully air-conditioned to change the image of a conventional workshop environment that is messy, oily and dirty. There is also a Yamaha Genuine Parts Store to support quick after-sales service.”

He added that the company’s META centre was expanded to double of its former size. “This is to cater to HLYM’s direction of providing highest quality technical training to enhance the skills and knowledge of our dealers.

“In Phase 2 to be carried out in the next financial year, the Lifestyle Station will have its very own Motorcycle Museum with even more displays than the one inside now.