KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has approved all Air Traffic Rights (ATR) applications for the second quarter of 2019, involving 51 allocations with one partially approved application.

It recently released its second quarterly ATR update which encapsulates the commission’s allocation of ATR for the aviation sector from April 1 to June 30, 2019.

Of the 51 applications, 37.3% were for domestic routes while 62.7 per cent was for international routes.

MAVCOM approved ATRs for 19 domestic routes, 22 for routes to ASEAN destinations, five for destinations in China, two for destinations in India and three for other Asian destinations, the commission said in a statement today.

Of the 51 ATR, 36 ATR were issued for flights originating from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL), six from Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and the remaining nine from other Malaysian airports.

KUL, in particular, saw a 38.5% increase compared to 26 ATR in the first quarter.

For the second quarter of 2019, the AirAsia Group received the highest number of approvals at 22 ATR, followed by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Malindo Air with 19 and eight allocations, respectively, for the same period.

The commission also said, a total of 33 ATR that were approved previously, were not utilised by the respective airlines and subsequently returned to MAVCOM during the second quarter of 2019.

The highest number of unused ATR was from the AirAsia Group with 19, followed by Malindo Air with 10.

An additional 4 applications were also voluntarily withdrawn by the airlines during that period.

For the six-month period of Jan 1, to June 30, 2019, MAVCOM had approved 100% of the cumulative 104 ATR applications it received.

During this period, MAVCOM approved 36 domestic ATR, 35 for ASEAN destinations, 16 for destinations in China, and the remaining 17 for other Asian destinations and Australia.

The AirAsia Group received the highest number of ATR allocations for the first half of the year, with 38.

The Air Traffic Rights Report is released on a quarterly basis. — Bernama