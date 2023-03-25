11,000 household heads in S’gor set to receive Bakul Rahmah

KUALA SELANGOR: A total of 11,000 heads of households in Selangor are set to receive food baskets that will be distributed to all parliamentary constituencies in the state under the Bakul Rahmah initiative.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said that, for a start, the distribution will involve four parliamentary constituencies, namely Gombak, Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Langat, with each receiving 500 food baskets.

“Starting today, food baskets will be distributed in the four parliamentary constituencies. This initiative will be extended to other constituencies after this,” he said after the launch and handover ceremony of the Selangor 2023 state-level Bakul Rahmah initiative, here, today.

Amirudin said the selection of the one-off aid will be determined by the State Legislative Assembly service centre, which has a list of qualified individuals identified through the state government’s aid programme.

Earlier, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the Bakul Rahmah initiative by his ministry will see 18,000 out of 37,000 hardcore poor households nationwide receiving food baskets containing necessities worth RM100.

The BakuI Rahmah initiative is one of the four elements under the Payung Rahmah initiative aimed at helping the B40 and hardcore poor deal with the high cost of living. -Bernama