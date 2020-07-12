132 Cambodian detainees deported from Malaysia

Malaysia deported 132 Cambodian detainees on Saturday morning, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to Malaysia said.

The embassy said the detainees among an estimated 227 Cambodians detained in Malaysia arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport at 9:50 am.

Cheuy Vichet, the Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia, said the Royal Government of Cambodia had agreed to a deportation request by the Government of Malaysia.

He said the embassy had interviewed all the detainees who were tested for the Covid-19 virus and given certificates to travel valid for 72 hours before departure.

“It’s a requirement we agreed upon before deportation,” the ambassador said. “If anyone is found positive, the Malaysian government will send them to hospital for investigation and treatment.”

Apart from Saturday’s deportations, the embassy says it has liaised with airlines and authorities of both countries to help 623 Cambodians return home on five flights. -The Khmer Times