136 individuals found violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: A total of 136 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order. “Of that number, 36 individuals were remanded while the remaining 100 were issued compounds,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a press statement yesterday.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (26), ignoring social distancing (43), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (11), operating without licence (four), attending nightclub and pub activities (19), illegal immigrants (22), entering and exiting areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (two) and for being out without a proper reason (nine).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 3,056 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 16,403 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, wet markets, places of worship and recreational areas.

The task force teams will also focus on private party activities and pub and nightclub activities that have still not got the green light to resume operations, he added.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) had arrested a total of 64 illegal immigrants, a boat skipper and five land vehicles yesterday.

In addition, 10 illegal immigrants (eight males and two females) were arrested at Bandar Penawar, Johor.

In total, 7,012 individuals consisting of 5,992 illegal immigrants, 737 boat skippers and 283 suspected smugglers have been arrested under Ops Benteng from May 1 till Sept 21.

On sports premises, Ismail Sabri said they will be allowed to extend business hours till 2am but would have to maintain the given SOPs.

Ismail Sabri reminded the people of Sabah to continue to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) while campaigning for the upcoming state elections.

He added that Malaysians who had returned to Sabah would not have to go through the 14-day quarantine.

“However, those with symptoms would have to get a swab test done upon landing,” he said.