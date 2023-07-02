150 PBTs receive Low Carbon Cities Catalyst Grant last year

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 150 local authorities (PBT) received the Low Carbon Cities Catalyst Grant (GeRAK) worth RM250,000 each last year to empower high-impact low-carbon city initiatives.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the grant, which was launched in April 2021, sets the direction and approach in line with the concept of low-carbon cities that could help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“PBTs’ response to GeRAK is very encouraging, and Insyallah we (the government) will continue providing this grant,” he told a press conference after officiating the pre-launch ceremony of the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2023, here today.

GeRAK was launched on April 6, 2021, involving an allocation of RM35 million. The grant prioritises PBTs implementing the Low-Carbon Cities Framework (LCCF) and the Low-Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge in the Low-Carbon Zone category.

On IGEM 2023 which carries the theme ‘Race Towards Net Zero: Leadership for Climate Action’ and will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Oct 4 to 6, Nik Nazmi said the government is targeting to secure at least RM4 billion in business prospects through the three days event.

“This target is set based on the successful implementation of previous IGEM editions. Last year, we managed to bring in RM4.25 billion in business prospects with the attendance of 33,150 visitors,” he said.

IGEM is an annual trade event for green technologies and eco-solutions organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), an agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change. -Bernama