15,935 online cheating cases involving RM380 mln in losses recorded from Jan-Sept 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15,935 online cheating cases with losses amounting to about RM380 million were recorded in the first nine months of this year, said Bukit Aman Commercial CID (CCID) (Money Laundering/Forensic Accounting Investigation) deputy director Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali. (pix)

Speaking at a media conference today, he said the cases included those involving the African Scam, Macau Scam, non-existent loans, investments and e-commerce.

The statistics, he said, are very worrying as it indicated that there are still many people in the country who are easily duped by the modus operandi of the syndicates.

According to Muhammad Hasbullah, CCID found that online cheating cases had increased by 60.6 per cent in the last 10 years.

“As such, CCID will launch a commercial crime prevention campaign (for online crime) at the State Police Contingent Headquarters and District Police Headquarters levels from Nov 8,” he said.

He hoped that the large-scale campaign to be carried out with the co-operation of corporate companies and non-government organisations would be successful in providing exposure and useful knowledge to the public to avoid becoming victims.

“During the campaign, the public will be made aware of the various facilities provided by CCID, such as the ‘Semak Mule’ application and the CCID infoline,” he added.

-Bernama