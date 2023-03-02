18 killed in trailer truck-coach collision in northwest Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen people were killed and several others injured Thursday night when a passenger coach collided with a trailer truck in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The accident took place late Thursday night near Kohat Tunnel on Indus Highway in the Kohat district, when a passenger coach collided with a trailer truck coming from the opposite direction, according to the police, reported Xinhua.

Rescue teams had to cut the ill-fated passenger coach to recover the bodies and the injured trapped inside the vehicle, said the police, adding that the crash occurred due to over-speeding by the trailer truck.

The passenger coach was travelling from the northwest Lakki Marwat district to Peshawar, the provincial capital.

Following the accident, rescue teams and police reached the scene and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan, mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving. -Bernama