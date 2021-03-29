1,911 GPs have registered for Phase 2 & 3 of National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,911 private medical practitioners (GPs) have registered to be involved in Phases 2 and 3 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

He said those who had registered would be given briefings and training on the scope of work in the immunisation programme as well as complete guidelines and manuals as a reference for handling the administering of vaccines to the Phase 2 and 3 target groups.

“To maximise access to vaccine distribution more widely to the people, more GPs are called upon to get involved,“ he said in a statement today.

Interested GPs must register with ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) through the website www.protecthealth.com.my. ProtectHealth was incorporated on Dec 19, 2016 under the Ministry of Health as a non -profit company.

Through the website, GPs can obtain information related to vaccination models, scope of work, requirements, payment rates and payment methods.

The first phase of the vaccination exercise from February to April involves 500,000 frontliners, mostly health workers.

The programme will continue with the second phase which is expected from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens aged 60 and above as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for those aged 18 and above with a target of about 14 million people. — Bernama